Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball
BOYS
DISTRICT 22-5A
Texas City 95, Galena Park 33
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Stings ran roughshod over Galena Park in Friday’s home contest, winning the first quarter by the mark of 35-7 to put this one away early.
Texas City ballooned its first quarter lead to 53-16 at halftime, and kept pouring on the points with a 26-10 third quarter.
The Stings spread the wealth on the scoreboard, with 10 players logging four or more points. Dayton Booker led the way for Texas City with 17 points, followed closely by Nairobi Watson with 15 points. Caden McKenzie added 13 points, and Jacolby Belle and Leon Joubert had 10 points apiece.
T.J. Fountain had a team-best seven rebounds and six assists to go along with seven points for Texas City. Watson snagged six of the Stings’ 23 total steals in the game. Texas City was 10-for-20 on its 3-point shots, led by 3-for-4 shooting by Booker and 3-for-6 shooting by McKenzie.
The Stings (12-1 in district) will look to clinch an outright district championship in a tough environment when they face rival Ball High (11-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Galveston.
Crosby 90, Santa Fe 45
SANTA FE
With their opponents motivated to clinch a playoff berth, the Santa Fe Indians saw Crosby outscore them, 45-15, in the second half for a victory Friday.
Jaden Hilliard was Santa Fe’s top scorer with 14 points.
The Indians (1-12 in district) will try to close out their regular season on a high note with a win at Galena Park (1-12).
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 52, Clear Falls 47
LEAGUE CITY
In their regular season finale Friday, the Clear Springs Chargers kept their postseason hopes alive, taking advantage of a slow Clear Falls Knights start and then hanging on in the second half for the win.
The Knights mustered just six points in each of the first two quarter, as the Chargers helped themselves to a 23-12 lead at the halftime break. Clear Falls managed to cut the lead down to 34-28 by the end of the third quarter, but could mount a full comeback in the game.
Terrence Woodson led Clear Springs with 19 points, while Garrett Rooker chimed in with 12 points.
Dorian Mason was Clear Falls’ leading scorer with 13 points, and Von Wells stormed in late with nine points — all in the fourth quarter.
The Chargers (5-7 in district) will be rooting for the Knights (1-10) when they close out their regular season 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against Clear Brook (4-7).
A Clear Falls win will knock the Wolverines out of the playoffs, but a loss will see 24-6A’s fourth playoff seed determined via tiebreaker between Clear Springs and Clear Brook.
Other score:
Clear Creek 62, Clear Brook 54
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
