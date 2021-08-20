Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
NON-DISTRICT
Clear Springs 3, Katy Taylor 0
KATY
The Clear Springs Chargers made short work of Katy Taylor on the road Friday night with a 25-13, 25-12, 25-17 win.
Leading the Chargers were Carissa Young (eight kills, three blocks), Kaitlyn Johnson (six kills, five blocks), Ashley Richardson (13 assists, 11 digs, six kills), Morgen Durgens (15 assists) and Tali Lew (16 digs).
Clear Springs will be on the road again 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Pearland Dawson.
Dickinson 3, Texas City 1
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Lady Gators shrugged off an error-filled first set to put together a 23-25, 25-14, 28-26, 25-14 win at home Friday night over the Texas City Lady Stings.
A balanced offensive attack for Dickinson was helmed by Madison Spells (14 kills, four blocks), Brandolyn Freeman (13 kills) and Callie Boone (13 kills). Boone also led the Lady Gators’ defense with 22 digs. Elaina Spriggins had 47 assists and 12 digs, and Addison Stanley chipped in 19 digs.
Player statistics for Texas City weren’t immediately available.
Dickinson will be back in action 6:30 p.m. at home against Alvin. Texas City has its district opener 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Friendswood.
Friendswood 3, Clear Brook 1
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs finished with a flurry in their Friday night match at crosstown rival Clear Brook, picking up a 25-20, 25-14, 20-25, 25-9 win.
Top performers for Friendswood were Cierra Pesak (12 kills, 18 digs, three blocks), Isabella Thompson (11 kills, five blocks), Kate Bueche (10 kills, 14 digs), Megan Hubbard (34 assists, 11 digs, three blocks) and Andi Vaught (18 digs).
The Lady Mustangs will have their District 22-5A opener 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Texas City.
Hitchcock 3, Stafford 0
STAFFORD
The Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs picked up a road win Friday night over Class 4A opponent Stafford, recording an impressive 25-18, 25-23, 25-16 sweep.
Sanaa Scott led the Lady Bulldogs with 18 kills and five aces. J’Lailah Dotson had a nice night with eight aces, 12 digs and three kills from the back row. Dominique Beasley led the team in blocks with six, and added three kills. Olivia Rodriguez rounded out the Hitchcock standouts with three kills and two blocks.
Hitchcock will next face Galveston County rival La Marque on the road 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
