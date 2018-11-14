With improved play on the court, a handful of the Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs volleyball players earned all-district honors in 24-3A’s postseason awards.

Senior Shelby Kadlecek and sophomore Amani Williams were Hitchcock’s top honorees, each receiving all-district second-team recognition.

Receiving honorable mentions for the Lady Bulldogs were senior Yolanda Scott, senior Brandi Peloquin and junior Destiny Hernandez.

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

