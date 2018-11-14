With improved play on the court, a handful of the Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs volleyball players earned all-district honors in 24-3A’s postseason awards.
Senior Shelby Kadlecek and sophomore Amani Williams were Hitchcock’s top honorees, each receiving all-district second-team recognition.
Receiving honorable mentions for the Lady Bulldogs were senior Yolanda Scott, senior Brandi Peloquin and junior Destiny Hernandez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.