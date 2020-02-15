COLUMBUS
The O’Connell Lady Buccaneers fought hard in their Class 2A TAPPS area round playoff tilt against Bulverde Bracken Christian, but ultimately were topped 62-47 on Saturday afternoon at St. Anthony Catholic School in Columbus.
Trailing by four points after the first quarter, a tough second quarter in which the Lady Bucs were outscored 20-6 proved to be costly. Much of Bracken Christian’s damage came from the free throw line, which was a result of O’Connell not being disciplined enough and reaching too much on defense, head coach Derek Martin said.
Overall, Bracken Christian was 16-for-26 at the free throw line.
Leading O’Connell were Brooke Cromie with 12 points, Ansley McCulloch with 10 points, Re’Nae Horton with nine points (on three made 3-pointers), Leslie Rodriguez with seven points and Alyce Walker-Como with five points.
While every coach is unhappy unless they make it to the last game of the playoffs, the Lady Bucs program — which finishes its third season back after not having a program at all — made positive strides this season, Martin said.
“We had some rough points during the season, but we got back into the playoffs,” Martin said. “I hate it anytime we’re not playing in the last game, and I hate it for my seniors, but we’re going to keep building.”
