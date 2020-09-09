Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
Boling 3, Hitchcock 1
BOLING
In their District 24-3A opener Tuesday, the Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs couldn’t quite get over the hump in a four-set loss at Boling, which took a win by the scores of 25-18, 25-21, 20-25 and 25-22.
Although the team came short in this one, Hitchcock head volleyball Ashlyn Ramsey said she saw a lot of good, but the team still needs to work on turning around momentum, she said.
Leading the Lady Bulldogs were Sanaa Scott (12 kills, three blocks, seven digs), Abigail Armacost (three kills, two blocks) and J’Lailah Dotson (12 digs).
Up next, Hitchcock hosts Danbury at 6 p.m. Friday.
