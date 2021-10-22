HITCHCOCK 34, BOLING 20
BOLING
After going down early 7-0 at the end of the first quarter, the Hitchcock Bulldogs (5-3, 2-1) exploded in the second quarter for 20 points to cruise to a 34-20 victory against the Boling Bulldogs (3-5, 0-3) on Friday night to qualify for the playoffs.
Hitchcock scored all three second-quarter touchdowns through the air. Christian Dorsey hit a 40-yard pass, a 15-yard pass and a 45-yard touchdown pass to give the team a 20-13 lead right before halftime. On the receiving end of those three touchdowns were Damien McDaniel (twice) and Kelshaun Johnson.
Dorsey continued to tame Boling with a 1-yard touchdown run to take a 27-13 lead. Hitchcock added to its lead in the fourth quarter when Dorsey ran the ball down the field for 50 yards and a 30-13 lead. The Boling Bulldogs got a late passing touchdown in the fourth quarter, but it was already too late.
Boling opened the game with a rushing touchdown to give them an early 7-0 lead.
Dorsey played lights out while completing 26-for-38 for 362 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. He also added 10 rushes for 87 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Johnson had five catches for 90 yards and the 40-yard reception touchdown. Reese Kadlecek had two receptions for 57 yards.
Cole Fisher had four receptions for 38 yards. Lloyd Jones III had three catches for 25 yards and one interception. Bryce Dorsey had five catches for 34 yards. Ja’Marcus Davis, who returned from an injury, had six rushes for 45 yards.
McDaniel finished with seven catches for 114 yards and two receiving touchdowns. McDaniel had a jaw-dropping, ESPN Top 10 worthy interception when he somehow caught the ball behind his back, head football coach Craig Smith said.
The team finished with 508 total yards. The team made good plays Friday, Smith said. The team will try to improve its playoff seeding by winning their upcoming games, he said.
The Hitchcock Bulldogs will head back at home to take on Yoakum (5-3, 1-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
KINGWOOD PARK 46, SANTA FE 3
SANTA FE
The struggles for the Santa Fe Indians continued as they fell to the Kingwood Park Panthers (2-6, 1-4) 46-3 on Friday, which kept the Indians winless in district and on the season, as the Panthers picked up their first district win.
Kingwood Park got an early 3-0 lead, but by the time halftime rolled around, the Panthers had a 13-3 lead. The Indians scored on a 33-yard field goal.
Both teams went scoreless in the third quarter. The Panthers opened the close contest by racing toward the end zone to find 33 points in the fourth quarter to safely win the game 46-3.
Highlights for Santa Fe includes Kase Albrecht going 15-for-34 in passing attempts, 181 yards and five interceptions. Jackson Stroud ran the ball on six attempts for 23 yards, and Stroud had two catches for 15 yards. Noe Rico had one catch for 55 yards. Kyeler Thompson had nine receptions for 73 yards. Stephen Garcia II had two receptions for 26 yards. Harrison Wainwright had one catch for 12 yards.
The Santa Fe Indians will face a tough Crosby Cougars team (5-2, 4-0) as the Indians will go onto the road 7:30 p.m. Friday to seek their first win on the season.
