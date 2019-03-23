FIRST TEAM
F- Calen Anderson, senior, Clear Creek
F- Nigel Green, senior, Ball High
G- Dayton Booker, senior, Texas City
G- Deuce Guidry, junior, Dickinson
G- Tramon Mark, junior, Dickinson
SECOND TEAM
F- T.J. Fountain, senior, Texas City
F- Terrence Woodson, senior, Clear Springs
G- Jordan Ivy-Curry, junior, La Marque
G- Tra’vonte Jones, senior, Hitchcock
G- David Owens, senior, La Marque
THIRD TEAM
F- Darion Henry, junior, Ball High
F- Hunter Smith, senior, Clear Creek
G- Caden McKenzie, sophomore, Texas City
G- Joseph Orrell, senior, O’Connell
G- Edward Robinson, junior, La Marque
HONORABLE MENTION
F- Willie Johns, junior, La Marque
F- Jabari Miller, junior, Dickinson
F- Jalen Wydermyer, senior, Dickinson
F- Garrett Rooker, junior, Clear Springs
G- Ian Bivins, senior, Friendswood
G- Christian Dorsey, freshman, Hitchcock
G- Chris Horton, sophomore, O’Connell
G- Giovanni Janke, junior, Ball High
G- Seth Jones, freshman, Clear Creek
G- Dorian Mason, senior, Clear Falls
G- Christian Quinn, junior, O’Connell
G- Dashon Rogers, senior, Hitchcock
G- Dylan Zeigler, sophomore, Hitchcock
— James LaCombe
