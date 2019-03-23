FIRST TEAM

F- Calen Anderson, senior, Clear Creek

F- Nigel Green, senior, Ball High

G- Dayton Booker, senior, Texas City

G- Deuce Guidry, junior, Dickinson

G- Tramon Mark, junior, Dickinson

SECOND TEAM

F- T.J. Fountain, senior, Texas City

F- Terrence Woodson, senior, Clear Springs

G- Jordan Ivy-Curry, junior, La Marque

G- Tra’vonte Jones, senior, Hitchcock

G- David Owens, senior, La Marque

THIRD TEAM

F- Darion Henry, junior, Ball High

F- Hunter Smith, senior, Clear Creek

G- Caden McKenzie, sophomore, Texas City

G- Joseph Orrell, senior, O’Connell

G- Edward Robinson, junior, La Marque

HONORABLE MENTION

F- Willie Johns, junior, La Marque

F- Jabari Miller, junior, Dickinson

F- Jalen Wydermyer, senior, Dickinson

F- Garrett Rooker, junior, Clear Springs

G- Ian Bivins, senior, Friendswood

G- Christian Dorsey, freshman, Hitchcock

G- Chris Horton, sophomore, O’Connell

G- Giovanni Janke, junior, Ball High

G- Seth Jones, freshman, Clear Creek

G- Dorian Mason, senior, Clear Falls

G- Christian Quinn, junior, O’Connell

G- Dashon Rogers, senior, Hitchcock

G- Dylan Zeigler, sophomore, Hitchcock

— James LaCombe

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com

Sports Editor

