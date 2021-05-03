2020-2021 All-Galveston County girls basketball teams

FIRST TEAM

F- Niyah Johnson, sr., Clear Springs

G- Ashlyn Ryall, sr., Friendswood

G- Samora Watson, jr., Clear Falls

G- Kylie Minter, jr., Clear Springs

G- Chloe Countee, jr., Hitchcock

SECOND TEAM

F- Alexis Clayborne, sr., Clear Falls

F- Eliya Ellis, sr., Clear Creek

F- Sanaa Scott, jr., Hitchcock

G- Tra’Kemmia Elam, sr., Hitchcock

G- Salaya Holmes, sr., Dickinson

HONORABLE MENTION

F- Brandolyn Freeman, jr., Dickinson

F- Kamila Yunis, so., Friendswood

F- Rakel Hutchinson, sr., Friendswood

F- Brooke Cromie, sr., O’Connell

F- JJ Schmaltz, jr., Clear Creek

F- Iyana Moore, jr., La Marque

G- Olivia Shaw, so., Clear Creek

G- C’rystal Curry, sr., La Marque

G- Alysia Flores, fr., Santa Fe

G- Amauri Wyatt, sr., Texas City

G- Madi Sewell, jr., Bay Area Christian

Coach of the year: Kristi Odom, Clear Creek

— James LaCombe

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

