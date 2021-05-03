2020-2021 All-Galveston County girls basketball teams
FIRST TEAM
F- Niyah Johnson, sr., Clear Springs
G- Ashlyn Ryall, sr., Friendswood
G- Samora Watson, jr., Clear Falls
G- Kylie Minter, jr., Clear Springs
G- Chloe Countee, jr., Hitchcock
SECOND TEAM
F- Alexis Clayborne, sr., Clear Falls
F- Eliya Ellis, sr., Clear Creek
F- Sanaa Scott, jr., Hitchcock
G- Tra’Kemmia Elam, sr., Hitchcock
G- Salaya Holmes, sr., Dickinson
HONORABLE MENTION
F- Brandolyn Freeman, jr., Dickinson
F- Kamila Yunis, so., Friendswood
F- Rakel Hutchinson, sr., Friendswood
F- Brooke Cromie, sr., O’Connell
F- JJ Schmaltz, jr., Clear Creek
F- Iyana Moore, jr., La Marque
G- Olivia Shaw, so., Clear Creek
G- C’rystal Curry, sr., La Marque
G- Alysia Flores, fr., Santa Fe
G- Amauri Wyatt, sr., Texas City
G- Madi Sewell, jr., Bay Area Christian
Coach of the year: Kristi Odom, Clear Creek
— James LaCombe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.