LIBERTY
The Texas City Lady Stings left little doubt in recording their first playoff win in two decades, sweeping the Nederland Lady Bulldogs 25-18, 25-16 and 25-17 on Tuesday at Liberty High School.
The Lady Stings were making their first playoff appearance since 2015 and hadn’t won in the postseason since the late 1990s.
The Region III-5A bi-district matchup pitted District 22-5A third place finisher Texas City against the 21-5A runner-up, Nederland, but the Lady Stings’ lower playoff seeding belied what would be a one-sided victory.
Leading the way for Texas City were Ashlynn Lewis (11 kills), Haley James (five kills), Macee Medina (29 digs, three aces) and Lexi Colon (14 assists).
The Lady Stings move onto the area round of the playoffs, where they will face a tough task against Manvel. The time, date and location of the match were still to be determined, as of press deadline Tuesday night.
