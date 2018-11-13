Scores and player statistics from Galveston County high school basketball
GIRLS
Pearland Dawson 44, Ball High 37
PEARLAND
A slow start was too much for the Ball High Lady Tors to overcome, as they fell on the road Tuesday against Dawson, 44-37.
Ball High could only scrap together six points in the first quarter, seeing Dawson go into the second quarter with a 12-6 lead that the Lady Eagles would not relinquish. Dawson stretched the lead to 24-15 at halftime, and maintained that lead, up 32-23, at the end of the third quarter.
Bebe Galloway led Ball High with 17 points, while Ariana Smith added 10 points.
The Lady Tors return to action 12:15 p.m. Monday at Hitchcock.
Katy Seven Lakes 46, Clear Springs 35
KATY
Despite the Chargers winning the fourth quarter 17-7, losing the second (2-11) and third (7-16) quarters was too much for Clear Springs to overcome Tuesday night against Seven Lakes.
Niyah Johnson led the Chargers with 15 points.
Clear Springs will look to gain more experience when they partake in the one of the best tournaments in the state in the Pasadena McDonald’s Texas Invitational. The tournament will last from Thursday through Saturday.
Santa Fe 64, Pasadena 31
SANTA FE
Leading 15-5 after one, the Lady Indians cruised to victory against Pasadena on Tuesday night.
Santa Fe extended their lead going into the halftime locker room to 18 points and like the second quarter, the Lady Indians scored 17 points in the third.
Three Lady Indians scored in double figures: Katy Lackey (18 points), Shelby Walker (13 points), and Caitlyn Garza (12 points)
Santa Fe will participate in the Nederland tournament that will run from Thursday through Saturday.
Rosenberg Terry 44, Texas City 39
TEXAS CITY
A disastrous third quarter doomed the Texas City Lady Stings, as Terry rallied from behind Tuesday night for a 44-39 win.
After winning the first quarter, 9-7, the Lady Stings took a 21-16 lead into the halftime break. But, Terry won the third quarter, 18-4, to take control of the game.
Tahjea Smith led Texas City with 12 points.
Texas City returns to the court 7 p.m. Friday at Spring Westfield.
O'Connell 36, Angleton Christian 27
GALVESTON
In a rescheduled home opener, the O'Connell Lady Buccaneers sent their fans home happy Tuesday night with a win.
Ansley McCulloch led O'Connell with 14 points, followed by Alyce Walker with 11 points and Re'Nae Horton with nine points.
Other scores:
Pearland 52, Clear Falls 29
Friendswood 39, Clear Brook 35
BOYS
La Marque 85, Houston Madison 78 (Saturday)
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Cougars won their home opener in impressive fashion, topping Madison.
Edward Robinson put 30 points on the board to lead the Coogs, and not far behind him was a stat sheet stuffing effort from Jordan Ivy-Curry with 29 points, 15 assists and five steals. Willie Johns also had a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds. David Owens added six points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals.
La Marque’s next game will be 7 p.m. Friday at home against Houston Kashmere.
O'Connell 44, Angleton Christian 40
GALVESTON
The O'Connell Buccaneers scored a close win Tuesday at home against Angleton Christian.
Christian Quinn led the Bucs with 14 points, followed closely by Joseph Orrell with 13 points.
Other scores:
South Houston 49, Ball High 42 (Saturday)
Clear Springs 61, Houston Sterling 52 (Friday)
Clear Brook 43, Friendswood 40
Barbers Hill 85, Santa Fe 37
Editor's note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.