Missouri City Divine Savior Academy 54, O’Connell 31
GALVESTON
The O’Connell Buccaneers fought to stay in it, but saw visiting Divine Savior Academy steadily pull away for a 54-31 decision Friday night.
Following a 7-7 first quarter, O’Connell went into the halftime break trailing 20-13. Divine Savior Academy then pushed its lead to 36-19 heading into the final quarter before putting the game on ice.
Player statistics weren’t immediately available.
The Bucs (1-4) look to bounce back in their next game, which will be 7 p.m. next Friday at Bryan St. Joseph.
— James LaCombe
Bay Area Christian 35, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 3
HALLETTSVILLE
Once against led by what has become a stout defensive unit, the Bay Area Christian Broncos won their fifth straight game with a 35-3 road victory Friday night at Hallettsville Sacred Heart.
Following a 45-yard field goal make from Sacred Heart, the Broncos rattled off 35 unanswered points for a one-sided win — starting with a 15-yard rushing touchdown from Kade Sink that put Bay Area Christian ahead 7-3 with about 2 minutes left in the first quarter.
After a scoreless second quarter, the Broncos added to their lead with a 2-yard TD run from Austin Ariens in the third quarter, and then put the game out of reach with a 21-0 blanking in the fourth quarter featuring TDs from Cade Griffin (2-yard run), Sink (40-yard reception from Ariens) and Noah Lampard (98-yard pick-6).
Bay Area Christian (5-1) will enjoy a bye next week before returning to action 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at home against the Northside Lions.
