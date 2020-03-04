Plenty of Galveston County players were recognized in the District 24-6A girls basketball postseason honors, with Clear Springs getting a near sweep of the superlatives.
Kylie Minter earned district most valuable player honors, Niyah Johnson was the defensive player of the year, Kenna Gibson was the offensive player of the year, and Pam Crawford earned the coach of the year award for the district champion Chargers.
Clear Creek's Kirsten Lockett-Bell was named newcomer of the year.
Other all-district award recipients for Galveston County teams were as follows:
CLEAR SPRINGS
Minter (first team), Niyah Johnson (first team), Gibson (first team), D'Nae Johnson (second team), Blaise Blair (second team), Jermia Green (second team)
CLEAR FALLS
Niah Richard (first team), Lauryn Small (first team), Lexis Clayborne (first team), Jojo Adegbite (first team), Morgan McGaugh (second team), Samora Watson (second team)
CLEAR CREEK
Kyndal Johnson (first team), Eliya Ellis (first team), Kendal Valois (second team), Lockett-Bell (second team)
DICKINSON
Lariah Rose (first team), Salaya Holmes (second team), Brandolyn Freeman (second team), DeArbri Cooper (second team)
