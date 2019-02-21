Ball High and Friendswood players swept the athlete superlatives in the 22-5A all-district awards for girls basketball.
Taking the league's top honor was Lady Tors junior forward Bebe Galloway, who was selected as district most valuable player. Teammate Ariana Smith, a junior point guard, earned offensive player of the year honors.
Friendswood sophomore forward Ashlyn Mason was the 22-5A defensive player of the year, and sophomore guard Ashlyn Ryall was picked as the district's newcomer of the year.
Other award recipients for county teams are as follows.
BALL HIGH
• First team: F Bebe Galloway, junior; G Ariana Smith, junior
• Second team: F Lexie LaForte, senior
• Honorable mention: F Brianca Houston, senior
FRIENDSWOOD
• First team: F Ashlyn Mason, sophomore; G Ashlyn Ryall, sophomore; G Nicole Nash, junior
• Second team: G Kinsey Cole, senior
• Honorable mention: F Sami Page, junior; F Brooke Augustine, senior; G Bella McIlwain, junior
SANTA FE
• First team: G Caitlyn Garza, senior; F Katy Lackey, senior
• Second team: F Brenlee Butler, senior
• Honorable mention: G Kylie Belcher, junior; G Shelby Walker, junior
TEXAS CITY
• First team: F Tahjea Smith, junior
• Second team: G Kelsey Lattimore, senior
• Honorable mention: G Amauri Wyatt, sophomore; F Coral Kovacevich, senior
