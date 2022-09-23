The O’Connell Buccaneers battled after falling into an early 16-0 hole, but were unable to overcome the early deficit in a 36-26 defeat at Second Baptist University-Model on Friday night in TAPPS six-man action.
A 50-yard touchdown run by Braylyn Johnigan got O’Connell on the scoreboard in the second quarter and cut its deficit to 16-7 at halftime.
But, two TDs from their opponents in the third quarter sandwiched a 35-yard TD run by Johnigan, as Second Baptist took a 30-13 lead into the final quarter.
Nicholas Alexander had a 47-yard pick-6 and Johnigan returned a kickoff 80 yards for another TD in the fourth quarter, but Second Baptist was able to keep the Bucs at bay.
O’Connell (1-3) looks to rebound 7 p.m. next Friday, returning home for a matchup against Missouri City Divine Savior Academy.
— James LaCombe
Bay Area Christian 26 Brazos Christian 6
BRYAN
The Bay Area Christian Broncos jumped out to a 12-0 first-quarter lead and got another strong defensive performance in a 26-6 win — their fourth straight — Friday night at Brazos Christian.
Bay Area Christian cashed in on an interception by Kade Sink with a 1-yard touchdown run from Austin Ariens for a 6-0 first-quarter lead, and Sink’s long reception on the Broncos’ next possession helped set up a 3-yard TD run by Noah Pike for the 12-0 lead.
Brazos Christian’s lone score came in the second quarter to cut Bay Area Christian’s lead in half, but a pick-6 from Luke Moses put the Broncos in front, 20-6, at halftime.
After a scoreless third quarter, the Broncos padded their lead early in the fourth quarter with a 43-yard TD pass connection from Ariens to Corban Whittington for the game’s final tally.
Bay Area Christian (4-1) remains on the road next Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Hallettsville Sacred Heart.
