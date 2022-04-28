After clawing their way to victory in Game 1, the Clear Springs Chargers were determined to close out their best-of-three Region III-6A bi-district playoff series against the Alvin Shadow Creek Lady Sharks in less dramatic fashion in Game 2, and they did just that with a 4-0 win Thursday night at Shadow Creek High School.
Backed by sterling defensive plays in the field, Clear Springs’ fiercely competitive ace pitcher Emma Strood tossed a complete-game shutout with five scattered hits, no walks and 10 strikeouts in seven innings of work.
“When I see my team play behind me, it makes me want to do so much more for them because I know they’ve got my back,” Strood said. “It’s just amazing what they do behind me.”
In the top of the third inning, the Chargers got their scoring started with a bang, as Eryn Polite crushed the first pitch she saw over the left-field fence for a lead-off solo home run. After Emma King reached base on a one-out bunt single and stole second base, Claire Pollack pushed Clear Springs’ lead to 2-0 with an RBI single.
Polite brought the big lumber again in the top of the fourth, zipping a one-out two-run double down the left-field line to score Ashley Walker and Grace Lee, who clipped back-to-back singles.
“A point of emphasis for us was to score early and not put ourselves in a hole against a good, scrappy team that was hard to get out,” Clear Springs head softball coach Jennifer Knight said. “(Polite) was out of the lineup for awhile, and we decided to give her another chance, and she’s taken full advantage of that opportunity. I’m so proud of her.”
Clear Springs belted out 12 total base hits, and got multi-hit games from Polite (2-for-3), Pollack (2-for-4), Strood (2-for-3), Walker (2-for-3) and Erianna Garcia (2-for-4).
The Chargers face Atascocita in the area round of the playoffs at a time and place to be determined.
“The first playoff round is always the shakiest, so I’m glad we got that one out of the way, but hopefully we keep the momentum going,” Strood said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.