FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood swim and dive team met up with North Shore in annual meet known as the “Sikkema Splash” on Nov. 11 at North Shore High School Natatorium.
It’s called the “Sikkema Splash” because head swim and dive team coach Craig Sikkema coaches Friendswood, and Paige Sikkema, Craig Sikkema’s wife, is the head swim and dive team coach for North Shore.
The Friendswood boys and girls swim and dive team got the final splash down as the team took first place against the North Shore Mustangs.
Team events for Friendswood that finished in the top three by order of event — yards — are listed below for the girls relays and diving.
Girls 200-yard medley relay: (1st) Friendswood, (2nd) Friendswood, (3rd) North Shore Mustangs.
1st (Nicki Hansen, Laila Ahmed, Riley Holcomb and Amelia Morgan); 2nd (Addisyn Pendle, Lacey Drouet, Genevieve Ringo and Emmie Ratcliff)
Girls 200-yard freestyle relay: (1st) Friendswood, (2nd) North Shore Mustangs, (3rd) Friendswood.
1st (Brooke Hubenak, Riley Holcomb, Lacey Drouet and Amelia Morgan); 3rd (Ana Galvez, Nicole Medina, Addisyn Pendle and Genevieve Ringo).
Girls 400-yard freestyle relay: (1st) Friendswood, (2nd) Friendswood, (3rd) North Shore Mustangs.
1st (Nicki Hansen, Laila Ahmed, Emmie Ratcliff and Amelia Morgan); 2nd (Brooke Hubenak, Lacey Drouet, Addisyn Pendle and Genevieve Ringo).
Team events for Friendswood that finished in the top three by order of event — yards — are listed below for the boys relays and diving.
Boys 200-yard medley relay: (1st) Friendswood, (2nd)North Shore Mustangs.
1st (Cooper Barden, Chayton Budzik, Luke LeCompte and Andrew Rubio).
Boys 200-yard freestyle relay: (1st) Friendswood, (2nd) North Shore Mustangs.
1st (Vlad Yakushkin, Preston Schenk, Canon Cashen and Austin Madeksho).
Boys 400-yard freestyle relay: (1st) Friendswood, (2nd) North Shore Mustangs.
1st (Andrew Rubio, Cooper Barden, Chayton Budzik and Luke LeCompte).
Boy’s 1 Mtr. diving: (1st) Friendswood (Grayson Wells).
Team events for Friendswood that finished in the top three by order of event — yards — are listed below.
Girls 200 freestyle: Laila Ahmed (1st), Nicki Hansen (2nd), Emmie Ratcliff (3rd).
Boys 200 freestyle: Cooper Barden (1st).
Girls 200 Individual Medley: Riley Holcomb (2nd ), Nicole Medina (3rd).
Boys 200 Individual Medley: Chayton Budzik (1st ).
Girls 50 freestyle: Amelia Morgan (1st), Brooke Hubenak (2nd), Addisyn Pendle (3rd).
Boys 50 freestyle: Andrew Rubio (1st), Vlad Yakushkin (2nd), Preston Schenk (3rd).
Girls 100 butterfly: Genevieve Ringo (1st), Nicole Medina (2nd).
Boys 100 butterfly: Chayton Budzik (1st ), Canon Cashen (3rd).
Girls 100 freestyle: Brooke Hubenak (1st), Eleanora Murray (2nd), Ana Galvez (3rd).
Boys 100 freestyle: Andrew Rubio (1st), Austin Madeksho (2nd).
Girls 500 freestyle: Emmie Ratcliff (2nd).
Boys 500 freestyle: Luke LeCompte (1st).
Girls 100 backstroke: Riley Holcomb (1st), Mari Salazar-Duncan (2nd), Nicki Hansen (3rd).
Boys 100 backstroke: Cooper Barden (1st), Austin Madeksho (2nd).
Girls 100 breaststroke: Laila Ahmed (1st), Lacey Drouet (2nd).
Boys 100 breaststroke: Canon Cashen (2nd), Vlad Yakushkin (3rd).
Varsity assistant Monica Whitsett helps coach the Friendswood swim and dive team.
