FIRST TEAM

P- Sidne Peters, jr., Santa Fe

P- Chloe Riassetto, sr., Friendswood

P- Emma Strood, sr., Clear Springs

C- Brooklyn Spencer, jr., Santa Fe

IF- Anna Soles, jr., Clear Springs

IF- Bela Rodriguez, jr., Clear Creek

IF- Makenna Mitchell, jr. Santa Fe

IF- Baileigh Burtis, soph., Friendswood

OF- Emma King, soph., Clear Springs

OF- Kayden Henry, jr., Dickinson

OF- Lainie Schaefer, jr., Friendswood

SECOND TEAM

P- Madison Carr, jr., Texas City

P- Kadence Williams, soph., Dickinson

P/IF- Janelle Wilson, jr., Friendswood

C- Madelyn Wilson, sr., Friendswood

IF- Ashley Nickerson, sr., Santa Fe

IF- Ashley Walker, sr., Clear Springs

IF- Claire Pollack, sr., Clear Springs

IF- Erianna Garcia, fr., Clear Springs

OF- Amiah Burgess, jr., Clear Creek

OF- Mea Slayton, soph. Santa Fe

OF- Chloe Aldrich, fr., Friendswood

HONORABLE MENTION

Khamari Hall, fr., Clear Creek

Sara Tumbleson, jr., Clear Creek

Jerzie Pelham, sr., Dickinson

Kassidy Dressman, soph., Texas City

Reece Cammarn, jr., Ball High

Kaya Zamora, jr., Ball High

Kylie Denaro, sr., Clear Falls

Abby McEntire, sr., Clear Falls

Katelynn Torres, fr., Santa Fe

Jaiden Cooper, jr., Santa Fe

Nevaeh Cason, fr., Friendswood

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

