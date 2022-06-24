LEFT: Santa Fe pitcher Sidne Peters goes low to field a bunt during the fourth inning of the second game of a regional final series game against Lake Creek at C.E. King High School in Houston on May 26.
Clear Springs Chargers Emma Strood (13) pitches against Shadow Creek Sharks in the first inning on April 27 in game 1 of a best-of-three Region III-6A bi-district playoff softball series at Clear Springs High School in League City. Clear Springs Chargers won 4 to 3.
Clear Springs Chargers Anna Soles (20) reacts to her triple against the Shadow Creek Sharks in the sixth inning on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in game 1 of a best-of-three Region III-6A bi-district playoff softball series at Clear Springs High School in League City. Clear Springs Chargers won 4 to 3.
Clear Springs Chargers Emma King (4) mocves from second base to third base safely against Shadow Creek Sharks Celeste Luna (16) in the fifth inning on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in game 1 of a best-of-three Region III-6A bi-district playoff softball series at Clear Springs High School in League City. Clear Springs Chargers won 4 to 3.
LEFT: Santa Fe pitcher Sidne Peters goes low to field a bunt during the fourth inning of the second game of a regional final series game against Lake Creek at C.E. King High School in Houston on May 26.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News file photo
Friendswood’s Chloe Riassetto pitches during the first inning against Manvel at Manvel High School on March 16.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News file photo
Clear Springs Chargers Emma Strood (13) pitches against Shadow Creek Sharks in the first inning on April 27 in game 1 of a best-of-three Region III-6A bi-district playoff softball series at Clear Springs High School in League City. Clear Springs Chargers won 4 to 3.
THOMAS B. SHEA/For The Daily News
Clear Springs Chargers Anna Soles (20) reacts to her triple against the Shadow Creek Sharks in the sixth inning on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in game 1 of a best-of-three Region III-6A bi-district playoff softball series at Clear Springs High School in League City. Clear Springs Chargers won 4 to 3.
THOMAS B. SHEA/For The Daily News
Clear Creek Wildcats Bela Rodriguez hits a stand-up double in the second inning against the Clear Springs Chargers on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Clear Creek High School in League City.
Thomas Shea/ For The Daily News
Santa Fe’s Makenna Mitchell reacts after scoring during the second inning of a regional semifinal matchup against Kingwood Park in Crosby on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Friendswood’s Baileigh Burtis starts her slide into home plate ahead of the throw to Manvel catcher Hannah Comeaux during the second inning at Manvel High School on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs Chargers Emma King (4) mocves from second base to third base safely against Shadow Creek Sharks Celeste Luna (16) in the fifth inning on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in game 1 of a best-of-three Region III-6A bi-district playoff softball series at Clear Springs High School in League City. Clear Springs Chargers won 4 to 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.