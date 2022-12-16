web only Girls basketball roundup for Dec. 16, 2022 By JAMES LACOMBE The Daily News James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Dec 16, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scores for Galveston County high school girls basketballDISTRICT 24-6A SCORESClear Creek 44, Clear Lake 39Clear Springs 46, Clear Falls 27Bye: DickinsonDISTRICT 18-5A SCORESFriendswood 55, La Porte 54 (2OT)Manvel 50, Santa Fe 20Bye: Texas CityDISTRICT 26-4A SCOREStafford 49, La Marque 11DISTRICT 24-3A SCOREHitchcock 62, Boling 44Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available. James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Basketball Score Hydrography Clear Lake Roundup Will District Bye James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow James LaCombe Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesWhite supremacist group plans to spread hate in Galveston, FBI warnsWoman killed in San Leon shooting was a Texas City teacherClear Creek High School student missing since MondayClear Creek High School student returns home after going missing MondaySan Leon man charged with murder in wife's deathDickinson man charged with stealing $70,000 in cemetery vasesOne dead, one in critical condition after domestic shooting, sheriff's office saysVirus expert warns of heightened risk from mosquitoes in Galveston CountyMissing Friendswood man found dead, police saidGalveston man pleads guilty to stabbing his mother almost 40 times CollectionsGalveston Christmas Parade brings holiday cheer to downtownTexas City celebrates the season with snowPearl Harbor remembrance at Galveston Naval MuseumChristmas cheer fills League City during Grand Night ParadeGalveston kicks off holidays with tree lightingLeague City’s Nutcracker in the Park kicks off holiday eventsGrand Galvez tree lightingTexas City holds annual Christmas parade CommentedRed Wave fizzled because of bad candidates, not lazy voters (169) Democrats want to replace God with government (69) League City's library resolution an act of politics, not governance (52) Highly paid Galveston administrators should administrate (44) Galveston city council considers exporting homeless (36) Primary opponent threatened to kill Randy Weber, feds allege (35) Guest editorial, The Washington Post: Biden chip plant visit more than victory lap (35) Daily News will neither ignore nor abet white supremacists (31) Galveston Park Board plans name change, rebranding campaign (23) Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes (18)
