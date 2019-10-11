Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 3, Dickinson 0
DICKINSON
The Clear Creek Wildcats took care of business on the road Friday, sweeping the Dickinson Lady Gators by the scores of 25-16, 25-16 and 25-23.
Leading Clear Creek were Madison Cole (14 kills), Raeghan Thompson (10 kills), Sydney Chauvin (eight kills and three aces) and Spencer Plato (34 assists and nine digs).
Top performers for Dickinson were Janell Harvell (11 kills, three aces and seven digs), Destiny Tom (20 assists and two aces) and Dariane Cram (nine digs).
Both teams are back on the court 6 p.m. Tuesday. Clear Creek (5-3 in district) hosts Alvin (2-5), while Dickinson (0-8) makes the short trip to Clear Falls (5-3).
Other score:
Clear Falls 3, Clear Brook 0 (set scores not immediately available)
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 3, Santa Fe 2
SANTA FE
In what will likely be their last major hurdle in the way of an undefeated district championship, the Friendswood Mustangs survived a five-set thriller on the road Friday against the Santa Fe Lady Indians, winning the match by the scores of 23-25, 25-10, 13-25, 25-18 and 15-12.
Friendswood got strong showings from Tori Weatherley (61 assists and 10 digs), Alessandra Meoni (19 kills), Ashlyn Svoboda (18 kills and 19 digs), Makensy Manbeck (14 kills), Gillian Smith (24 digs) and Cierra Pesak (19 digs).
Turning in top showings for Santa Fe were Kassidy Taves (17 kills, 23 assists and eight digs), Rylie Peters (12 kills), Kenzie Smith (10 kills and three blocks), Elena Dondonay (33 assists, 17 digs and two aces), Freedom Stephenson (22 digs) and Rachael Douglas (six blocks).
Each team has a 6:30 p.m. Tuesday match slated next week. Friendswood (9-0 in district) hosts Galena Park (0-9), and Santa Fe (7-2) will travel to Baytown Lee (1-8).
Ball High 3, Galena Park 0
GALENA PARK
The Ball High Lady Tors made quick work of Galena Park on the road Friday with a 25-6, 25-9, 25-16 sweep.
Defensively, Chrissy Leblanc led the way with four blocks, with Maddy McDaniel close behind with three blocks, and Sara Gabriel had a team-high 24 digs. A balanced offense saw Leblanc, McDaniel, Avery Feagin, Logan Kelly and Maggie Farmer each record three kills.
Up next, the Lady Tors (3-6 in district) hosts Crosby (5-4) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Texas City 3, Baytown Lee 0
BAYTOWN
The Texas City Lady Stings kept their march to clinching a playoff berth going in the right direction Friday with a 25-14, 25-19, 25-14 road win at Lee.
Ashlynn Lewis (10 kills and two blocks), Lexi Colon (26 assists), Macee Medina (35 digs), Haley James (four aces) and Veronica Victoria (two blocks) led the way for Texas City.
The Lady Stings (6-3 in district) will have a key 22-5A matchup coming up 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on the road against Goose Creek Memorial (5-4).
DISTRICT 24-3A
Hitchcock 3, Danbury 1
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs picked up a nice win to start the second half of district play at home Friday, topping Danbury by the scores 25-20, 30-28, 19-25 and 25-22.
Sanaa Scott led the Hitchcock offense with seven kills and six aces, while Jimile Johnson chipped in three kills. Shoring up the defense was Breanna Birdow with six blocks.
The Lady Bulldogs will host Boling in their next match, which will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
