Following a dominant run through district play, the 9-5A-I champion Ball High Tors were unsurprisingly highly decorated in the postseason all-district football awards.
Headlining the Tors’ award recipients was sophomore breakout star Jonah Williams, who was named the district’s most valuable player. A safety, kick returner and occasional receiver, Williams made his mark all over the field in 2022 for Ball High.
Also earning all-district superlatives for the Tors were sophomore defensive lineman Malcolm Simpson as newcomer of the year, senior running back Aiven Coleman as offensive player of the year and junior linebacker Stephanos Pothos as defensive player of the year.
Bringing home all-district first team honors on offense for Ball High were Coleman, senior QB Seth Williams, junior RB Justis Thomas, junior WR Will Cianfrini, senior offensive lineman Charles Gundrum, sophomore offensive lineman Corey Sanders and senior placekicker Ramon Carrillo.
On defense, first team recognitions went to Pothos, Jonah Williams, senior DB/OLB Aiden McNamara, junior LB Chance Bailey and senior DB Kairan Thorne.
Second team recipients for the Tors were sophomore WR Arentheis Winn, sophomore LB Saiaki Jones, junior LB Braylin Caldwell, junior DB Ashton Sonnier and senior DB Will Leach.
Rounding out Ball High’s all-district awards were honorable mentions for junior offensive lineman Hunter Haglund, junior offensive lineman Gunner Chase, sophomore offensive lineman Tommy Fields, junior LB Jason Degrasse and junior DB Sirchristian Jones.
