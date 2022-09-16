The Clear Creek Wildcats got their first win of the 2022 season in emphatic fashion with a one-sided road victory over Pasadena Memorial at Pasadena ISD’s Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday night.
Clear Creek’s scoring onslaught began with a 20-yard touchdown run by Rocky Ketchum early in the first quarter.
The Mavericks cut the Wildcats’ lead to 7-6 at the 2:38 mark of the first quarter, but Clear Creek responded 1:04 later with a long TD pass from Bryson Drake to Garrett Carleton for a 14-6 advantage and steadily pulled away from there.
A 32-yard TD reception by Sam Sereal, a field goal from Carleton and a 5-yard TD reception by Damian Hernandez gave the Wildcats a commanding 31-6 lead at halftime.
Memorial’s other TD of the game came on the opening drive of the second half, but Clear Creek closed out the game with 17 unanswered points to seal the win.
The Wildcats’ second-half scores came from a 2-yard TD run by Dre Ketchum and a 36-yard TD run by Rocky Ketchum in the third quarter, and finally a field goal from Carleton in the fourth quarter.
Clear Creek (1-3) looks to to ride the momentum of the win into its District 24-6A opener, which will be 7 p.m. next Friday against Brazoswood at Clear Creek ISD’s Veterans Memorial Stadium.
— James LaCombe
Bay Area Christian 26, Tomball Rosehill Christian 14
TOMBALL
The Bay Area Christian Broncos won their third straight game by riding another impressive defensive showing with a road victory over Rosehill Christian on Friday night.
Bay Area Christian got on the scoreboard first with a 70-yard punt return touchdown by Elias Nelson, but Rosehill Christian was able to tie it up at 7-7 before the end of the first quarter.
A 5-yard TD pass from Austin Aries to Kade Sink in the second quarter gave the Broncos a 13-7 halftime lead, and then they pulled away in the third quarter behind an unrelenting defense.
Scott Farine’s 57-yard rushing TD and a 53-yard rushing TD from Corban Whittington put the Broncos ahead 26-7 heading into the final period — in which Bay Area Christian surrendered Rosehill Christian’s only other score of the game.
The Broncos (3-1) return to action 7 p.m. next Friday at Bryan Brazos Christian.
Editor’s note: O’Connell’s score and statistics from its game against Alvin Living Stones weren’t available before press deadline.
