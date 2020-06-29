2019-20 All-Galveston County girls basketball COACH OF THE YEAR

Pam Crawford, Clear Springs

FIRST TEAMF- Niyah Johnson, junior, Clear Springs

F/G- Bebe Galloway, senior, Ball High (player of the year)

G- Chloe Countee, sophomore, Hitchcock

G- Kylie Minter, sophomore, Clear Springs

G- Ariana Smith, senior, Ball High

SECOND TEAMF- Josephine Adegbite, senior, Clear Falls

F- Tahjea Smith, senior, Texas City

G- Demi Dickey, senior, Hitchcock

G- Kenna Gibson, sophomore, Clear Springs

G- Niah Richard, senior, Clear Falls

THIRD TEAMF- Ashlyn Mason, junior, Friendswood

F- Alexis Clayborne, junior, Clear Falls

G- Kyndal Johnson, senior, Clear Creek

G- Nicole Nash, senior, Friendswood

G- Lariah Rose, senior, Dickinson

HONORABLE MENTIONF- Lauryn Small, senior, Clear Falls

F- Eliya Ellis, junior, Clear Creek

F- Blaise Blair, senior, Clear Springs

F- Brandolyn Freeman, sophomore, Dickinson

F- Jazmyn Gilbert, junior, Ball High

F- Bella McElwain, senior, Friendswood

F- Jade Guice, senior, Texas City

F- Sanaa Scott, sophomore, Hitchcock

F- Iyana Moore, sophomore, La Marque

F- Brooke Cromie, senior, O’Connell

G- D’Nae Johnson, senior, Clear Springs

G- Jermia Green, junior, Clear Springs

G- Morgan McGaugh, senior, Clear Falls

G- Samora Watson, sophomore, Clear Falls

G- Kendal Valois, junior, Clear Creek

G- Kirsten Lockett-Bell, sophomore, Clear Creek

G- Salaya Holmes, junior, Dickinson

G- DeArbri Cooper, senior, Dickinson

G- Ashlyn Ryall, junior, Friendswood

G- Sami Page, senior, Friendswood

G- Katie Carter, junior, Ball High

G- Amauri Wyatt, junior, Texas City

G- Tra’Kemme Elam, junior, Hitchcock

G- Cameron Bloomfield, senior, Santa Fe

G- Krishana Boyd, senior, La Marque

G- Kaitlin Ivy, sophomore, La Marque

G- Madison Sewell, sophomore, Bay Area Christian

G- Shea Saubert, junior, Bay Area Christian

— James LaCombe

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

