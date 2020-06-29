2019-20 All-Galveston County girls basketball COACH OF THE YEAR
Pam Crawford, Clear Springs
FIRST TEAMF- Niyah Johnson, junior, Clear Springs
F/G- Bebe Galloway, senior, Ball High (player of the year)
G- Chloe Countee, sophomore, Hitchcock
G- Kylie Minter, sophomore, Clear Springs
G- Ariana Smith, senior, Ball High
SECOND TEAMF- Josephine Adegbite, senior, Clear Falls
F- Tahjea Smith, senior, Texas City
G- Demi Dickey, senior, Hitchcock
G- Kenna Gibson, sophomore, Clear Springs
G- Niah Richard, senior, Clear Falls
THIRD TEAMF- Ashlyn Mason, junior, Friendswood
F- Alexis Clayborne, junior, Clear Falls
G- Kyndal Johnson, senior, Clear Creek
G- Nicole Nash, senior, Friendswood
G- Lariah Rose, senior, Dickinson
HONORABLE MENTIONF- Lauryn Small, senior, Clear Falls
F- Eliya Ellis, junior, Clear Creek
F- Blaise Blair, senior, Clear Springs
F- Brandolyn Freeman, sophomore, Dickinson
F- Jazmyn Gilbert, junior, Ball High
F- Bella McElwain, senior, Friendswood
F- Jade Guice, senior, Texas City
F- Sanaa Scott, sophomore, Hitchcock
F- Iyana Moore, sophomore, La Marque
F- Brooke Cromie, senior, O’Connell
G- D’Nae Johnson, senior, Clear Springs
G- Jermia Green, junior, Clear Springs
G- Morgan McGaugh, senior, Clear Falls
G- Samora Watson, sophomore, Clear Falls
G- Kendal Valois, junior, Clear Creek
G- Kirsten Lockett-Bell, sophomore, Clear Creek
G- Salaya Holmes, junior, Dickinson
G- DeArbri Cooper, senior, Dickinson
G- Ashlyn Ryall, junior, Friendswood
G- Sami Page, senior, Friendswood
G- Katie Carter, junior, Ball High
G- Amauri Wyatt, junior, Texas City
G- Tra’Kemme Elam, junior, Hitchcock
G- Cameron Bloomfield, senior, Santa Fe
G- Krishana Boyd, senior, La Marque
G- Kaitlin Ivy, sophomore, La Marque
G- Madison Sewell, sophomore, Bay Area Christian
G- Shea Saubert, junior, Bay Area Christian
— James LaCombe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.