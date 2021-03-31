Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school baseball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Brook 6, Clear Springs 1
FRIENDSWOOD
The Clear Springs Chargers plated a run in the top of the first, but it was not enough to hold up in a key district matchup at Clear Brook on Tuesday night.
In the top of the first with two outs, Jake Townsend drove in Parker Lee (one-out single) with a run-scoring single.
But, Clear Brook answered with a three-run bottom of the first, and tacked on two runs in the bottom of the fourth and one final run in the bottom of the fifth to pull into first place in District 24-6A.
The Chargers (4-2 in district) will look to bounce back in their next game 6 p.m. next Tuesday at home against Clear Lake (0-6).
Clear Falls 6, Brazoswood 5
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Falls Knights scored a game-winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth for a big district win at home Tuesday night against Brazoswood.
Tristan Zarella hit a one-out single in the bottom of the sixth, stole second base, and advanced to third on a wild pitch before his game-winning run scored on a wild pitch.
The teams each scored two runs in the first inning before Brazoswood took a 4-2 lead in the top of the second.
An RBI single by Chase Bourgeois in the bottom of the third, and a two-run home run smashed by Jeron Petterson in the bottom of the fourth gave the Knights a 5-4 lead before a leadoff home run from Brazoswood knotted the score at 5-5 in the top of the fifth.
Petterson (2-for-4, two RBIs, one run) and Josh Wright (2-for-3, one run) had multi-hit games for Clear Falls.
The Knights (3-3 in district) return to the field 6 p.m. Thursday at Dickinson (4-2).
Dickinson 16, Clear Lake 9
HOUSTON
The Dickinson Gators jumped out to a big lead early, and held off a late charge from Clear Lake for a road win Tuesday night.
Dickinson scored nine runs in the top of the first inning, and led 14-1 going into the bottom of the fifth before the Falcons managed to avoid being run ruled with four runs apiece in the bottom of fifth and bottom of the sixth.
Recording multi-hit games for the Gators were Miguel Ortiz (3-for-4, three RBIs, three runs), Lino Nunez (3-for-4, two RBIs, one run), Luke Martin (2-for-2, two runs) and Robert Chazaro (2-for-3, one RBI, one run).
The Gators (4-2 in district) will be back in action 6 p.m. Thursday at home against Clear Falls (3-3).
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 10, Ball High 0 (5 innings)
FRIENDSWOOD
Jacob Rogers tossed a two-hit complete game shutout in the Friendswood Mustangs’ run rule-shortened victory Tuesday night at home over the Ball High Tors.
After one run (Izaac Pacheco two-out solo home run) in the bottom of the first and two runs (Boots Landry RBI double, Michael Wright RBI single) in the bottom of the fourth, the Mustangs scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth for a walk-off run-rule win.
In the bottom of the fifth, runs scored on a base-loaded walk drawn by Pacheco, consecutive RBI singles by Dylan Maxcey and Landry, a balk, and a walk-off two-run double raked by Reed South.
Landry (2-for-3, two RBIs, two runs) and South (2-for-3, two RBIs) had multi-hit games for Friendswood.
Nicholas Smecca had both of Ball High’s base hits in the game.
Rogers (five innings, two hits, no runs, one walk, nine strikeouts) picked up the win on the mound.
Both teams are back at it in 6 p.m. games Thursday. Friendswood (9-0 in district) is at Goose Creek Memorial (2-7), and Ball High (2-7) hosts Baytown Lee (0-9).
Santa Fe 5, Manvel 0
MANVEL
Jacob Cyr threw a complete-game shutout, and Ashton Lozano had four hits and two RBIs to lead the Santa Fe Indians to a crucial win Tuesday night at Manvel.
In the top of the first Kyeler Thompson drove in Lozano (one-out double) with an RBI double, and Lozano knocked an RBI single to score Albert Garza (leadoff single, stolen base) for a 2-0 lead before a three-run top of the fifth put the game on ice.
With no outs in the top of the fifth, a run scored on a balk and Lozano raked an RBI double, and then BBB Smith hit and RBI single for the 5-0 lead.
Cyr (seven innings, four hits, no runs, three walks, seven strikeouts) picked up the win on the mound.
Lozano (4-for-4, two RBIs, two runs) led Santa Fe’s offense.
The Indians (6-3 in district) will have another important district matchup up next when they host Baytown Sterling (5-3) at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Texas City 5, Baytown Lee 1
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Stings plated two runs in the bottom of the second and three more runs in the bottom of the fifth to secure a district win Tuesday night over Baytown Lee at Robinson Stadium.
Jacob Duran laced an RBI double and another run scored on an error in the bottom of the second.
In the bottom of the fifth, Texas City scored a run on an error, another on a wild pitch, and a final run on an RBI single hit by Duran.
Ethan Gaudet (five innings, four hits, one unearned run, two walks, five strikeouts) picked up the win on the mound. Cameron Hardebeck (two innings, one hit, no runs, one walk, four strikeouts) closed out the game.
The Stings (4-5 in district) remain at home 6 p.m. Thursday when they host Manvel (5-4).
