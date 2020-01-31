Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school soccer
GIRLS
DISRTICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 7, Clear Brook 0
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers proved to be too much for the Clear Brook Wolverines, defending their home turf Friday night.
The defense and midfield had a strong effort to help goalkeepers Alyssa Bullock and Grace King earn the clean sheet. Katie Marker led the scoring onslaught with a hat trick, while Rylee Robinson had two goals. Maya Pomeroy and Alex Staat each scored a goal, as well.
Clear Springs (2-0 in District 24-6A) returns to the pitch 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Dickinson (N/A).
Other scores:
Clear Creek 2, Alvin 1
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 5, Santa Fe 0
SANTA FE
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs took care of business on the road Friday night with a shutout of the Santa Fe Lady Indians.
Emma Saldana recorded a hat trick to lead the Lady Mustangs. Lindsey Hudson had a goal and Blynn Friberg recorded an assist. A Santa Fe own-goal accounted for Friendswood’s other score.
Both teams resume play 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Friendswood (2-0 in District 22-5A) hosts Galena Park (N/A), and Santa Fe (1-1) is at Baytown Lee (N/A).
Other scores:
Texas City 7, Baytown Lee 1
BOYS
DISTRICT 24-6A SCORES
Clear Springs 4, Clear Brook 1
DISTRICT 22-5A SCORES
Friendswood 5, Santa Fe 1
Texas City 1, Baytown Lee 1
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
