TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Independent School District Board of Trustees voted Tuesday night to name Shone Evans as the Texas City High School head football coach and athletic coordinator.
Evans has been the head football coach and athletic coordinator at La Marque High School for the past four years. He previously was an assistant football coach and special education teacher at Texas City High School.
Evans has been a Texas City ISD employee for 15 years where he also served as special teams coordinator, defensive coordinator, off-season coordinator and Special Olympics coordinator. Evans has also coached in Pasadena ISD and Pearland ISD.
In addition, he was the Texas City High School Teacher of the Year in 2016, the TCISD Secondary Teacher of the Year in 2016 and the TCISD Coach of the Year Award in 2012.
Evans takes over as head coach for the Stings as Texas City ISD Athletic Director Leland Surovik will focus now solely on the administrative side, which is overseeing 32 athletic programs and physical education districtwide.
“Coach Evans is a dedicated TCISD employee,” Surovik said. “He is an outstanding coach and honorable man. He has been able to use football to teach young men how to be responsible and productive citizens. I know Texas City High School athletics will flourish under his leadership, and I’m excited for him and the Stings.”
Evans has experience with winning programs on the high school, NCAA and NFL level. He also has experience with hiring and developing a cohesive athletic staff. In 2009, Evans had the Bill Walsh Minority Internship with the Indianapolis Colts working as a defensive assistant (linebackers) and special teams assistant (all kicking game).
He’s also served as special assistant to former NFL coaches Bobby Ross and Dick Vermeil in two East-West Shrine Games, an annual postseason football all-star game. He also has been volunteering with the Texas Bowl in Houston for several years.
“I look forward to starting this new chapter with the Stings, and I am excited to expand on the family atmosphere that will enhance the excellent academic and athletic programs that Texas City students, faculty and community expect and deserve,” Evans said.
“I will be working closely with Coach Evans in this transition,” Surovik said. “The two of us will make sure that our Stings and Coogs each have a great spring workout season and that each team gets what they need to lay the foundation for success for the fall. Now it’s our priority to hire a new head coach for the Cougars that will not only be a positive role model, but who will continue the winning tradition in La Marque.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.