FIRST TEAM
GK- Maddy Anderson, junior, Clear Falls
FW- Olivia Rhodes, senior, Friendswood
FW- Amanda Valdez, sophomore, Texas City
FW- Sarah Evans, senior, Clear Springs
MF- Alyssa Mencacci, senior, Clear Springs
MF- Pumarie Madden, sophomore, Friendswood
MF- Karissa Victoria, senior, Texas City
D- Yosi Bouslog, senior, Friendswood
D- Kelsey Fikkert, senior, Clear Falls
D- Reaghan Thompson, freshman, Clear Creek
D- Maddie Salas, senior, Clear Springs
SECOND TEAM
GK- Gabby Bjerke, senior, Texas City
FW- Addie Jo Pulliam, senior, Clear Falls
FW- Katie Marker, junior, Clear Springs
FW- Maya Palitz, freshman, Friendswood
MF- Alex Staat, junior, Clear Springs
MF- Skylar Hernandez, sophomore, Texas City
MF- Victoria Davis, sophomore, Friendswood
D- Emma Saldana, freshman, Friendswood
D- Bella Iovieno, junior, Clear Springs
D- Amber Snarr, junior, Texas City
D- Elena Koumbias, senior, Clear Falls
HONORABLE MENTION
Emeline Howrey, sophomore, Ball High
Jordan Kelly, junior, Ball High
Meg Williamson, junior, Clear Creek
Kayla Moody, freshman, Clear Creek
Ashley Russell, freshman, Clear Falls
Abigail Russell, freshman, Clear Falls
Sydney Robinson, junior, Clear Springs
Katie Reyes, junior, Friendswood
Emma Sutherland, senior, Friendswood
Caitlin Green, junior, Friendswood
Madysen Lutz, senior, Friendswood
Emma Cerda, freshman, Santa Fe
Mia Peloquin, junior, Santa Fe
Bailey Williams, freshman, Santa Fe
Savannah Summers, sophomore, Texas City
