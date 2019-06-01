FIRST TEAM

GK- Maddy Anderson, junior, Clear Falls

FW- Olivia Rhodes, senior, Friendswood

FW- Amanda Valdez, sophomore, Texas City

FW- Sarah Evans, senior, Clear Springs

MF- Alyssa Mencacci, senior, Clear Springs

MF- Pumarie Madden, sophomore, Friendswood

MF- Karissa Victoria, senior, Texas City

D- Yosi Bouslog, senior, Friendswood

D- Kelsey Fikkert, senior, Clear Falls

D- Reaghan Thompson, freshman, Clear Creek

D- Maddie Salas, senior, Clear Springs

SECOND TEAM

GK- Gabby Bjerke, senior, Texas City

FW- Addie Jo Pulliam, senior, Clear Falls

FW- Katie Marker, junior, Clear Springs

FW- Maya Palitz, freshman, Friendswood

MF- Alex Staat, junior, Clear Springs

MF- Skylar Hernandez, sophomore, Texas City

MF- Victoria Davis, sophomore, Friendswood

D- Emma Saldana, freshman, Friendswood

D- Bella Iovieno, junior, Clear Springs

D- Amber Snarr, junior, Texas City

D- Elena Koumbias, senior, Clear Falls

HONORABLE MENTION

Emeline Howrey, sophomore, Ball High

Jordan Kelly, junior, Ball High

Meg Williamson, junior, Clear Creek

Kayla Moody, freshman, Clear Creek

Ashley Russell, freshman, Clear Falls

Abigail Russell, freshman, Clear Falls

Sydney Robinson, junior, Clear Springs

Katie Reyes, junior, Friendswood

Emma Sutherland, senior, Friendswood

Caitlin Green, junior, Friendswood

Madysen Lutz, senior, Friendswood

Emma Cerda, freshman, Santa Fe

Mia Peloquin, junior, Santa Fe

Bailey Williams, freshman, Santa Fe

Savannah Summers, sophomore, Texas City

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription