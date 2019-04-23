Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school baseball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 11, Clear Creek 0 (5 innings)
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers erupted for nine runs in the first two innings en route to a run-rule win over the Clear Creek Wildcats at home Tuesday.
A seven-run bottom of the second inning bottom of the second inning broke the game wide open, turning a slim 2-0 Clear Springs lead into a 9-0 rout.
Batting with two on (Josh Barletta, leadoff single; Kai Woodard one-out walk) and one out, Michael Cervantes raked an RBI double to get the scoring parade started. After Mason Schulz drew a walk to load the bases, Chase Arnaud knocked an RBI single for a 4-0 lead. A run-scoring error and an RBI single from Mason Knight made that lead 6-0.
A pair of run-scoring passed ball pushed the Chargers’ advantage to 8-0, and Barletta made his second at-bat of the inning count with an RBI single.
Two runs in the bottom of the fourth brought the run rule into play for Clear Springs. Back-to-back walks issued to Knight and Cameron Cooper and a single from Parker Lee loaded the bases with no outs. Clear Creek managed a force out at home, but Jacob Carpentier drove in the key 10th run on an RBI single, and Woodard’s RBI grounder added a run for good measure.
With two outs in the bottom of the first, Arnaud reached on an error on what would have been an inning-ending grounder, and the baseball karma gods then went to work as the Chargers got two runs out of the miscue, as Knight (RBI single) and Cooper (RBI double) promptly responded with run-scoring base hits.
The Wildcats had a promising scoring opportunity in the top of the fourth after Daniel Burroway reached on an error and Peter Miller singled with one out, but Clear Springs doused it out with a 4-6-3 inning-ending double play.
Schulz tossed all five innings to pick up the shutout win on the mound, scattering five hits and walking none with three strikeouts.
Knight (2-for-2, two RBIs, one run, one walk) and Barletta (2-for-3, one RBI, one run) had multi-hit games for the Chargers.
The teams close out their season series 6 p.m. Friday at Clear Creek (4-7 in district) with significantly different stakes on the line. Clear Springs (10-1) will be looking to clinch an outright district championship, while the Wildcats will be fighting for their playoff lives.
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 7, Goose Creek Memorial 4
BAYTOWN
In a close, back-and-forth road game Tuesday night, the Ball High Tors held off Goose Creek Memorial for a key district win.
A three-run top of the sixth inning for Ball High broke a 2-2 tie. Adam Trevino’s RBI double brought home Spencer Addison (leadoff walk), and after advancing to third base on the relay throw, Trevino scored on a wild pitch.
Ball High’s final run of the inning came courtesy of a two-out rally when Gabe Freeman and Keegan Gavin drew back-to-back walks and Chris Orton singled to load the bases. Jaylan Nixon then walked on four pitches to force the runner home and give the Tors a 5-2 lead.
An RBI double and a bases-loaded hit batter saw GCM trim the lead to 5-4, but Ball High added a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
Addison again led off with a walk, and Thomas Farmer hit a one-out double to put two runners in scoring position. Nicholas Smecca then smacked an RBI single. After Freeman walked to load the bases, Ryan Blacketer picked up an RBI single of his own.
The Tors broke onto the scoreboard first courtesy of some good, old-fashioned small ball. With one out, Trevino reached on a dropped third strike, Farmer walked and both players stole a base to get into scoring position. That’s when Smecca laid down a suicide squeeze bunt for the RBI.
A run scored in each of the bottom of the third and fourth innings saw GCM get out in front, 2-1, but Gavin’s leadoff solo home run in the top of the fifth knotted the score at 2-2.
Smecca (2-for-3, two RBIs) had a multi-hit game for Ball High.
The Tors (10-3 in district) will look to officially clinch 22-5A’s runner-up playoff seed with a win 6 p.m. Friday hosting Texas City (2-11).
Friendswood 10, Baytown Lee 0 (5 innings)
BAYTOWN
Friendswood strung together quality at-bats to defeat Baytown Lee on the road Tuesday night.
After William Sweeney led off the second with a double, Friendswood used a two-out rally to score five runs in the top of the second.
This started when Sweeney scored on a passed ball and Garrett Leitko then walked. A single by Asa Ehrlich and an error allowed Letko to race home. Following an excellent at-bat by Devon Andrews (11-pitch walk), Spencer Beck smacked a three-run home run to left.
Friendswood tacked on two more runs in the fourth with the first going to a sacrifice fly by Max Mims, scoring Leitko, who tattooed a triple.
Two walks to Andrews and Izaac Pacheco sandwiched between a double by Beck had the bases loaded with two-outs. Kevin Newkirk then connected on an RBI single.
With one out in the fifth, back-to-back singles by Misael Cantu and Marcus Huerta and a walk to Mims once again had the bases full of Mustangs. Andrews then cleared the bases with a line drive double to left.
Bradley Wilcott notched the win by pitching four innings, and allowing two hits, one walk and striking out seven.
Cade Culling retired all three batters he faced on strikeouts in his perfect fifth inning of work.
Friendswood (9-4 in District 22-5A) wraps up district play at home against a team fighting for the district’s final playoff spot in Goose Creek Memorial (7-6). The Mustangs will most likely finish as the third seed going into the playoffs.
Other score:
Galena Park 11, Texas City 0
