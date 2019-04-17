Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 2, Crosby 0
CROSBY
In the final game of the district season before playoffs start for both teams, pitching was the story as Chloe Riassetto's (seven innings, two hits, one walk, 11 strikeouts) complete-game shutout paved the way for Friendswood (14-0) to finish undefeated in district play.
Bayleigh Lay used her legs to help the Lady Mustangs score in the top of the second when she started the inning with a walk, stole second based, and was sacrificed to third by Lauren Adams. After Reagan Jones walked, Lay stole home during the next at-bat.
A leadoff double by KK Esparza had Friendswood in business in fifth. Riassetto then followed with a sacrifice bunt, and Elizabeth Higgins then drove in Esparza by smacking a single to center.
After allowing the first two Lady Cougars to reach in the bottom of the fourth, Riassetto retired the final 12 batters and seven via strikeout.
Friendswood will be looking to start a long playoff run as the Lady Mustangs tangle with District 21-5A’s fourth place team in Dayton (6-6) in the bi-district round that will commence late next week.
Santa Fe 12, Texas City 1 (5 innings)
SANTA FE
Santa Fe capitalized on six errors to race past Texas City in a run-ruled home victory on Tuesday that concluded district play.
Rylie Bouvier started the Santa Fe scoring in a big way with two-out two-run home run to center in the first.
Texas City scored its only run in the second when Tavery Ortiz led off with a double and advanced to third on a fielder’s choice attempt, setting up Dylayna Zornes’ successful suicide squeeze.
After two quick outs, two singles (Juliana Garcia and Ciara Trahan) sandwiched between a walk to Ashley Nickerson, was followed by a fielding error allowing two Lady Indians to score.
Santa Fe’s three-run bottom of the third was highlighted by two Lady Sting errors and Nickerson smacking a two-run double to left.
The Lady Indians scored three of their five runs in the fourth off of three Texas City errors. Carlee Garwood delivered the big hit in the inning with a two-run double.
Maddy Blake (four innings, two hits, one run, three walks, two strikeouts) and Regan Smith (one inning, one walk, three strikeouts) were solid in the circle for Santa Fe.
Collecting two RBIs the Lady Indians were Bouvier (two runs) and Garwood (two runs, two hits). Also scoring two runs were Miranda Trigo, Maggie Childs, and Garcia.
Both teams will be heading to the playoffs next week when Santa Fe (11-3 – second place in 22-5A) takes on Port Neches-Groves (7-5 – third place in 21-5A), and Texas City (7-7 – fourth place in 22-5A) will have a tough matchup with District 21-5A champion Barbers Hill (12-0)
Other score:
Ball High 4, Baytown Lee 0
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 2, Clear Lake 1
LEAGUE CITY
Ashley Walker’s heroics aided Clear Springs to win its final district home game of the season Tuesday.
Leadoff hitter Demi Elder had the Chargers off to a fast start with a triple to start the bottom of the first inning, and Elder then scampered home on Walker's RBI groundout.
Three consecutive one-out singles in the top of the fourth by Savana Wise, Alyssa Rogers and Claire Kopfer loaded the bases for Clear Lake. Addy Prasifka then tied the game by connecting on a run-scoring groundout to first scoring Wise.
The Chargers began the bottom of the seventh inning when Maya Casanova smacked a single to center and Alyssa Garza sacrificed courtesy runner Malorie Langford to second.
With two outs, Elder hustled out an infield single allowing Langford to advance to third setting up Walker to smack a walk-off single to right.
Elder and Alyssa Garza each finished with two hits the Chargers. Rogers also had two hits for Clear Lake.
Kaylee Thomas was strong in the circle pitching six innings of one-run ball, allowing five hits, and striking out eight. Emma Strood notched the win in relief with a 1-2-3 seventh that included a strikeout.
Clear Springs (6-5 in District 24-6A) will close out district play with a big-time matchup against Clear Creek (8-3) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
TAPPS
O’Connell 13, Grace Clear Lake 1 (5 innings)
HOUSTON
The O'Connell Lady Buccanners improved Tuesday night their overall record to 9-2 with a district victory over Grace Clear Lake on the road. The victory gives the Bucs a 5-0 district record.
The Bucs played an error-free defensive game and plated at least one run each of the five innings played.
Brooke Cromie pitched five innings of one-hit ball with seven strikeouts. At the plate, she was 1-for-3 with two RBIs, two stolen bases and one run.
Picking up multi-hit games for O’Connell were Mary Claire Blackburn (2-for-3, three runs, two steals) and Ansley McCulloch (2-for-3, two runs, one RBI, one steal).
The district champion Lady Bucs are at home 5 p.m. Wednesday night for their senior night as they continue to work and prepare for the playoffs.
