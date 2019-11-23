Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball

NON-DISTRICT

Clear Brook 64, Ball High 52

FRIENDSWOOD

The Ball High Tors led 23-21 at the halftime break but Clear Brook rallied in the third quarter to swing momentum in its favor to win Friday’s contest.

Joseph Cianfrini led Ball High in scoring with 15 points, while Quinton Cooper logged 10 points. John Matthews hit three 3-pointers for nine points, and Darion Henry stuffed the stat sheet with nine points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Both teams were relentless on the court, combining for 48 fouls (Ball High- 27, Clear Brook- 21), and the Tors finished the game with 33 total rebounds (11 offensive).

Ball High is back on the court 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at home against Clear Springs.

La Marque 60, Sharpstown 58

LA MARQUE

In a highly contested game throughout, the La Marque Cougars gained a slight advantage in the third quarter and managed to hold off Sharpstown in the fourth quarter to record the win Friday.

The teams battled to a tie in both the first (13-13) and second (20-20) quarters before La Marque took a 45-42 lead into the final quarter.

Jordan Ivy-Curry led the Cougars with 28 points, while Kevin Boone added 12 points and Edward Robinson shipped in 10 points.

La Marque returns to action 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at home against Crosby.

O’Connell 67, Sabine Pass 53

SABINE PASS

The O’Connell Buccaneers came away with a solid road win Friday over Sabine Pass.

Christian Quinn led the Bucs with 26 points, and Khristopher and Khristian Johnson each had 15 points.

O’Connell will be back on the court 2:30 p.m. Monday at Dayton.

Other scores:

Hitchcock 49, West Columbia 47

Victoria East 50, Santa Fe 39

Editor's note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

