Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Falls 3, Dickinson 0
DICKINSON
The Clear Falls Knights got some positive momentum Friday night, as they made short work of their short road trip to play the Dickinson Lady Gators with a 25-21, 25-15, 25-12 win.
Clear Falls’ player statistics weren’t immediately available.
Top performers for Dickinson were Samantha Loyd (13 kills, three blocks), Keely Anderson (18 assists) and Addison Stanley (16 digs).
Both teams return to the court Tuesday. The Lady Gators (0-2 in District 24-6A) makes the drive to Brazoswood (1-2) for a 6 p.m. match, while the Knights (2-1) have a non-district tuneup 6:30 p.m. at Bellaire Episcopal.
Other score:
Clear Springs 3, Brazoswood 0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-14)
DISTRICT 18-5A
Santa Fe 3, Angleton 0
SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Lady Indians picked up a nice bounce-back district win with a 25-12, 25-17, 25-16 sweep of Angleton at home Friday night.
Leading the way for the Lady Indians were Kadee Frantz (nine kills, three blocks), Lily Daugherty (eight kills, nine digs), Hannah Deorre (eight kills), Addi Webb (seven kills, two blocks), Morgan Walton (27 assists, seven digs), Hailey Collins (16 assists) and Bre Montemayor (eight digs).
Up next for Santa Fe (2-1 in District 18-5A) will be a tough test at home 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Friendswood (2-0).
Postponed:
Ball High at Texas City (Oct. 11)
DISTRICT 24-3A SCORE
Hitchcock 3, Van Vleck 0 (N/A)
NON-DISTRICT
Clear Creek 3, Kingwood Park 0
KINGWOOD
The Clear Creek Wildcats took their district bye week date at Kingwood Park and turned in an impressive 25-12, 25-17, 25-20 road win Friday night.
Clear Creek was led by Stratton Sneed (11 kills), Mia Sauers (11 digs) and Daisy Mitchell (18 assists, three aces).
The Wildcats (2-0 in District 24-6A) get back into district action 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Clear Brook (0-3).
Friendswood 3, Pearland Dawson 2
FRIENDSWOOD
Scheduling one of the area’s toughest teams for their bye week, the Friendswood Lady Mustangs emerged victorious in a thrilling 20-25, 25-17, 25-22, 14-25, 15-10 win over Pearland Dawson at home Friday.
Turning in top showings for the Lady Mustangs were Sydney Gibson (10 kills, 10 digs), Nadi’Ya Shelby (eight kills, three blocks), Kaitlyn Gotsch (eight kills, eight blocks), Cierra Pesak (25 digs) and Caroline Adams (23 assists, 16 digs).
Friendswood (2-0 in District 18-5A) looks to carry the impressive win back into district play in its next match 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Santa Fe (2-1).
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
