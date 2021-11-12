Looking to rebound from the team’s first loss, Ball High JROTC got the job done when the team defeated Henderson County AJROTC 933.1 to 901.0 last week in the National Air Rifle League.
Ball High JROTC (5-1) moves into 21st place overall and fifth place in the “Army JROTC” conference. Arnie Puentes, who shot a 252.5, led Ball High JROTC. The other contributing members were Elisabeth Warner, Thaddeus Dean and Christine Rhame. Mark Knight coaches the team.
Henderson County AJROTC fell to 2-3 with the loss. Catherine Cantrell, who shot a 232.8, led Henderson County AJROTC. The other contributing members were Silas Beard, Linette Reyesramirez and Garry Brooks. Henderson County AJROTC is from Henderson, Kentucky. SFC Ashley Wolfe coaches the team.
Ball High AJROTC will face John F. Kennedy AJROTC in its next game. John F. Kennedy AJROTC (3-1) is from Denver, Colorado.
These two teams are competing in the Distinguished Division of the Orion National Air Rifle League. Sponsored by the Orion Scoring System, the league is a national team league for high school teams and junior rifle clubs. The league has two parts. An eight-week regular season, followed by a single game conference title game for the top two teams in each conference.
In each game, the teams compete in what is known as a Three-Position Air Rifle match. The match is modeled after Olympic Rifle competitions but adapted to high school age athletes. Each athlete will shoot 10 shots in three different shooting positions — prone, standing and kneeling. Each shot is worth a maximum of 10.9 points. The sum of points scored in the 30 shots is the athlete's total. The team score is comprised of the best four athletes from each team.
