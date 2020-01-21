Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school boys basketball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Falls 77, Clear Springs 62
LEAGUE CITY
Led by the inside-outside tandem of Carson Lindsey and Orlando Horton, the Clear Falls Knights picked up a big win over the Clear Springs Chargers on the road Tuesday.
The Knights’ offense erupted in the second quarter to push a 17-16 lead at the end of the first quarter to a rock-solid 40-26 advantage at halftime. Clear Falls continued rolling after the intermission, taking a commanding 60-42 lead into the final period.
Horton scored a game-high 24 points, and Lindsey had 18 points for the Knights.
Garrett Rooker led a balanced scoring effort for the Chargers with 18 points, while Noah Thomas finished with 11 points.
Both teams will face Clear Brook (2-3 in District 24-6A) in their next district games. Clear Falls (3-2) hosts the Wolverines at 7 p.m. Friday, and following a bye, Clear Springs (2-4) will make the short trip to Clear Brook at 7 p.m. next Tuesday.
Other score:
Clear Creek 70, Clear Brook 67 (2 OT)
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 68, Goose Creek Memorial 60
BAYTOWN
Led by a big-time performance from Trevon Turner, the Ball High Tors collected an important road win at Goose Creek Memorial on Tuesday.
A 2-pointer from Turner gave the Tors the lead in the second quarter, and they never looked back. Ball High took a 36-26 lead into the halftime break and scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Turner tallied 28 points to lead the Tors, with Nehemiah Noel adding 15 points, Terry Webb with 10 points and John Matthews collecting eight points to go along with three steals. Tyler Polzin also had three steals and chipped in six points.
Up next for Ball High (5-1 in District 22-5A) is a highly anticipated district showdown 7 p.m. Friday at home against rival Texas City (5-1).
Friendswood 49, Baytown Lee 46
BAYTOWN
The Friendswood Mustangs fended off Baytown Lee for a key road win Tuesday that keeps them in control of their own destiny in their pursuit of the playoffs.
Jerome Scott led Friendswood with 14 points, while Troy Barnes contributed 10 points.
The Mustangs (3-3 in District 24-6A) will next have a crucial home game 7 p.m. Friday when they face Goose Creek Memorial (3-3).
Texas City 58, Galena Park 51
TEXAS CITY
A dominant second quarter helped the Texas City Stings log a win Tuesday at home against Galena Park.
After winning the first quarter 13-12, the Stings squashed the Yellowjackets over the next 8 minutes to take a 30-15 lead at halftime. Galena Park managed to trim Texas City’s lead to 43-36 heading into the final period, but the Stings matched the Jackets point-for-point to preserve the win.
Top performers for Texas City were Caden McKenzie (15 points), Leon Joubert III (10 points, eight assists), Jacolby Belle (10 points, five rebounds) and Drake Johnigan (eight rebounds).
The Stings (5-1 in District 22-5A) will enter the hostile territory of rival Ball High (5-1) to close out the first half of district play 7 p.m. Friday.
Other score:
Crosby 76, Santa Fe 55
DISTRICT 24-4A SCORE
La Marque 75, Brazosport 72
DISTRICT 24-3A
Bye: Hitchcock
TAPPS
O’Connell 80, Brazosport Christian 17
GALVESTON
For the second straight game, the O’Connell Buccaneers breezed to a blowout win, this time toppling Brazosport Christian at home in a rescheduled game Tuesday.
Leaders for the Bucs were Khristian Johnson (21 points, seven steals), Rapfel Moss (20 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks), Chris Horton (12 points) and Kristopher Johnson (10 points, nine rebounds, two blocks).
Next up for Class 2A state-ranked No. 3 O’Connell (3-1 in district) is a showdown at No. 1 Huntsville Alpha Omega in another rescheduled game 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
