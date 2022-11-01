Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball playoff matches
REGION III-6A
Pearland 3, Clear Falls 0
SANTA FE
Facing the favored District 23-6A champion Pearland Lady Oilers, the young Clear Falls Knights battled but couldn’t pull off the upset as Pearland came away with a 25-11, 25-20, 25-10 win in Tuesday night’s bi-district playoff match hosted by Santa Fe High School.
Top performers for Clear Falls were Jordyn Scribner (five kills), Bri Dunn (15 assists), Capri Strombach (12 digs) and Averie Tracy (three blocks).
REGION III-5A
Friendswood 3, Nederland 0
BAYTOWN
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs made quick work of the Nederland Lady Bulldogs in their bi-district playoff match Tuesday night at Goose Creek Memorial High School, tallying a 25-10, 25-11, 25-15 victory.
The Lady Mustangs were led by Nadi’Ya Shelby (12 kills), Rylee Lansing (12 kills), Cierra Pesak (23 digs, six aces), Haley Patton (four aces), Isabella Thompson (seven kills, three blocks) and Caroline Adams (40 assists, 12 digs).
Friendswood advances to the area round of the playoffs, where Fort Bend Kempner (a straight-sets winner over Galena Park on Tuesday) awaits later this week. The date, time and location of the match were not yet finalized as of press deadline Tuesday.
Barbers Hill 3, Ball High 0
BAYTOWN
Making the volleyball program’s second-ever playoff appearance, the Ball High Lady Tors tried their best against a juggernaut District 17-5A champion Barbers Hill team, but the Lady Eagles prevailed for a 25-8, 25-11, 25-15 victory in Tuesday’s bi-district match at Lee College.
Leading the Lady Tors were Makayla Green (eight kills), Kate Lindamood (five kills, three blocks), Chloe Stein (14 assists) and Sunny Higgins (13 digs).
