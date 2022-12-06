web only Girls basketball roundup for Dec. 6, 2022 By JAMES LACOMBE The Daily News James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Dec 6, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scores for Galveston County high school girls basketballNON-DISTRICT SCORESHitchcock 57, Texas City 43Ball High 62, Baytown Lee 20Clear Falls 58, Brookshire Royal 51Pearland 42, Clear Creek 21Deer Park 48, Clear Springs 28Clear Lake 51, La Marque 14Bay Area Christian 47, Conroe Covenant Christian 16 (Monday)Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available. James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Basketball Roundup Will Hydrography Sport Editor's Note Galveston County Brookshire Royal Girl James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow James LaCombe Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesLeague City Police recover $500,000 in stolen property in theft ring arrests14 charged with solicitation of minors or prostitutes in police stingDiBella's cover up causes a stir; developer snaps up Eibands spaceGalveston ISD offers public last chance to view storied school buildingHitchcock pair accused of tying disabled son to bedNonprofits in old Galveston school building complain of short vacate warningGalveston laptop giveaway answers prayers for digital have-notsSlain Kemah man tried to intervene in shooting, sheriff's office saysDeadline for answers about mail theft and fraud passes quietlyGalveston native to host dating reality show CollectionsTexas City holds annual Christmas paradeChristmas cheer fills League City during Grand Night ParadeGalveston kicks off holidays with tree lightingGrand Galvez tree lightingLeague City’s Nutcracker in the Park kicks off holiday eventsPrayer vigil held for Galveston businessman CommentedRed Wave fizzled because of bad candidates, not lazy voters (166) Guest commentary: The 'Feckless Party' is badly in need of overhaul (149) Voters rejected GOP's pro-hate, anti-freedom platform (112) Media, Biden and lazy Republicans dried the Red Wave (53) Highly paid Galveston administrators should administrate (44) Galveston city council considers exporting homeless (36) Checks in the Mail: Federal lawmakers demand answers about mail theft, check fraud (36) Galveston Park Board plans name change, rebranding campaign (23) Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes (18) Guest commentary: Texans should lobby Congress for green hydrogen fuels (17)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.