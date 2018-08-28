Scores and player statistics for Galveston County volleyball teams
Clear Creek 3, Katy 2
LEAGUE CITY
For the second straight match, the Clear Creek Wildcats won a five-set thriller at home, this time dispatching Katy by the scores of 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 24-26 and 15-13 on Tuesday.
Leading the way for Clear Creek were Allie Garland (18 kills, 5.5 blocks, two aces) Shaina Westfall (11 kills, 3.5 blocks), Spencer Plato (45 assists, 14 digs), Miranda Phelps (25 digs) and Kylie Luedde (15 digs, two aces).
The Wildcats return the court as co-hosts of the BSN Sports CCISD Varsity Volleyball Tournament, which will be held Thursday and Saturday.
Clear Falls 3, Katy Seven Lakes 2
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Falls Knights scored a huge victory Tuesday over Region III-6A favorite Seven Lakes, topping the Lady Spartans by the scores of 17-25, 25-16, 25-20, 8-25 and 15-7.
Top performers for the Knights were Katy Guisti (14 kills, nine digs, four aces), Anita Parrott (12 kills), Rachel Brown (10 kills, four blocks), Mia Johnson (nine kills, 19 digs, two aces), Cassie Srb (24 assists, 18 digs, two aces), Erin Kearney (31 digs) and Savanna Schaff (15 assists, nine digs).
Clear Falls will look to build on the big when as co-hosts of the BSN Sports CCISD Varsity Volleyball Tournament, which will be held Thursday and Saturday.
Dickinson 3, Texas City 1
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Lady Gators were able to handle their neighbors to the south Texas City on Tuesday, recording a 25-17, 25-16, 21-25, 25-10 victory over the Lady Stings.
Dickinson’s big three of Sharanda Anderson (18 kills, 19 digs), Amaya Young (16 kills, 16 digs) and Destiny Tom (36 assists, 16 digs) led the way.
Leaders for Texas City were Ny’Keyia Letroise with 13 kills, Jennifer Herrera with 16 assists and Tahjea Smith with five blocks.
The Lady Gators return to action 6:30 p.m. Friday at Brazoswood. The Lady Stings will enter the Santa Fe Labor Day Classic tournament, which will be held Thursday and Saturday.
Deer Park 3, Friendswood 1
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs were dealt a setback Tuesday, falling to Deer Park by the scores of 25-22, 22-25, 25-27 and 25-21.
Having top showings for Friendswood were Makensy Manbeck (14 kills), Ashlyn Svoboda (13 kills, 20 digs) and Kate Bueche (21 digs).
The Lady Mustangs will try to shake off the loss as they have another tough opponent when they face Pearland Dawson on the road 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Other scores:
Fort Bend Ridge Point 3, Clear Springs 0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-18)
Atascocita 3, La Marque 0 (25-7, 25-13, 25-3)
Editor's note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
