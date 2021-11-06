Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school girls basketball

NON-DISTRICT

La Marque 50, Friendswood 34

LA MARQUE

The La Marque Lady Cougars began their regular season with a bang by recording a victory of cross-county foe Friendswood.

Sophomores Paris Whitfield (15 points) and Nic Etienne (12 points) led the Lady Coogs.

Player statistics for the Lady Mustangs were immediately available.

Both teams hit the road for their next games on Tuesday. La Marque is at Baytown Sterling, and Friendswood travels to Houston Christian.

Texas City 49, Pasadena 40

PASADENA

The Texas City Lady Stings picked up the win in their regular season opener in a successful road trip to Pasadena.

Top scorers for the Lady Stings were Angie Schuchardt with 13 points and Sa’naii May with 10 points.

Texas City remains on the road for its next game, which will be 7 p.m. at Rosenberg Terry.

Other scores:

Clear Springs 52, Fort Bend Ridge Point 37

Clear Creek 45, Katy Cinco Ranch 40

La Porte 62, Clear Falls 61

Santa Fe 55, Brazoswood 49

Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.

