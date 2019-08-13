Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
NON-DISTRICT
Santa Fe 3, Needville 0
NEEDVILLE
The Santa Fe Lady Indians were victorious on the road against Needville on Tuesday with a 25-19, 25-15, 25-23 sweep.
Leading Santa Fe’s attack were Cassi Cruz with 11 kills and Kassidy Taves with 10 kills, while Elena Dondonay and Shelby Freudensprung each had two aces. Freedom Stephenson led the defense with 19 digs, with Cruz chipping in 11 digs.
The Lady Indians return to action at home 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against in-county rival Dickinson.
Kingwood Park 3, Friendswood 1
KINGWOOD
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs were unable to avenge last year’s Region III-5A championship match loss, falling on the road Tuesday against defending state champion Kingwood Park by the scores of 25-20, 27-25, 24-26 and 25-17.
Ashlyn Svoboda led Friendswood’s effort with nine kills and 10 digs.
The Lady Mustangs will be back on the floor Thursday at the Lady Gator Classic tournament in Dickinson.
OTHER SCORES
Deer Park 3, Clear Springs 1 (21-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22)
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
