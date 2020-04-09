O'Connell vs. Conroe Covenant

O’Connell’s Chris Horton looks for an opening through the Conroe Covenant defense during a game at home in Galveston on Jan. 29, 2020. O’Connell won 63-45.

 KELSEY WALLING/The Daily News file photo

GALVESTON

The O’Connell Buccaneers and Lady Buccaneers were well represented in postseason basketball award listings, including a pair of all-state honorees.

Chris Horton earned a TAPPS Class 2A second team all-state slot, while Khristian Johnson was an all-state honorable mention selection.

Horton and Johnson also were 6-2A all-district first team picks, as were Kristopher Johnson and Christian Quinn. Raphfel Moss, Cullen Doyle and Jackson Gonzalez were all-district second teamers, while Mike Pacheco was an honorable mention.

On the girls’ side, Brooke Cromie led the Lady Bucs’ all-district contingent with a first team selection. Ansley McCulloch, Leslie Rodriguez and Re’Nae Horton were on the all-district second team.

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

