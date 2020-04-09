GALVESTON
The O’Connell Buccaneers and Lady Buccaneers were well represented in postseason basketball award listings, including a pair of all-state honorees.
Chris Horton earned a TAPPS Class 2A second team all-state slot, while Khristian Johnson was an all-state honorable mention selection.
Horton and Johnson also were 6-2A all-district first team picks, as were Kristopher Johnson and Christian Quinn. Raphfel Moss, Cullen Doyle and Jackson Gonzalez were all-district second teamers, while Mike Pacheco was an honorable mention.
On the girls’ side, Brooke Cromie led the Lady Bucs’ all-district contingent with a first team selection. Ansley McCulloch, Leslie Rodriguez and Re’Nae Horton were on the all-district second team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.