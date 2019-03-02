A young La Marque Lady Cougars team will have plenty on which to build next season with multiple 24-4A all-district awards earned this season.
Freshman Iyana Moore headlined the La Marque honorees as the district’s co-defensive player of the year.
Making the first team were junior Krishana Boyd and senior Jermonika Morris. Second team honors went to freshman Kaitlin Ivy and junior Sadie McKinney, while junior Katriel Ivy and junior Bianca McCoy were honorable mentions.
