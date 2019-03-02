There were plenty of award recipients from the La Marque Cougars, as the 24-4A all-district honors were recently released.
Senior David Owens highlighted the group by winning the district’s defensive player of the year award, while head coach Kevin Wilcox was named coach of the year.
In addition to Owens, first team honors were earned by junior Jordan Ivy-Curry, junior Edward Robinson and junior Willie Johns. Freshman Landon Garner and senior Rha’Sean Booker made the second team, and senior Christopher Rondeau, senior Kameron Adams, senior Ray McChristian and junior Jeremy Arvie received honorable mentions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.