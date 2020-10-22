Highlighted by a team picked as the best in the state in its division, four Galveston County high school basketball teams were recognized in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches' preseason poll released Thursday.
In the boys TAPPS Class 2A division, the O'Connell Buccaneers were selected as the No. 1 team in the state.
The Bucs return four starters in senior Chris Horton, junior Raphfel Moss, and twins Khristian and Kristopher Johnson, who burst onto the hoops scene last season as freshmen, from a team that was one win shy of reaching the state tournament.
Two county girls basketball teams made the top 25 rankings in TABC's UIL poll, with the Clear Springs Chargers at No. 9 in Class 6A and the Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs picked at No. 8 in Class 3A.
A season ago, Clear Springs flew under the radar as the Chargers made an unexpected run all the way to the Region III-6A championship game. The Chargers bring back nearly the entire core of that team with senior post Niyah Johnson, senior point-forward Jermia Green, and junior guards Kylie Minter and Kenna Gibson.
Having become a perennial regional tournament contender in recent years, Hitchcock is coming off a playoff run to the Region III-3A semifinals. While the Lady Bulldogs will have some key holes to fill, they will start this season with the solid foundation of high scoring junior guard Chloe Countee, solid junior post Sanaa Scott and well-rounded senior guard Tra'Kemmia Elam.
In the boys UIL Class 6A division, the Dickinson Gators check into the preseason poll at No. 13.
The Gators ended last season as Region III-6A champions because the state tournament was ultimately canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dickinson will have to retool this season after graduating the elite guard trio of Tramon Mark, Deuce Guidry and Marcus Williams.
Regular season games for high school girls basketball are scheduled to begin Nov. 6, and regular season games for boys basketball are scheduled to begin Nov. 13.
