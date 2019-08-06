Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
NON-DISTRICT
Santa Fe 3, Barbers Hill 0
MONT BELVIEU
The Santa Fe Lady Indians opened their regular season Tuesday with a one-sided 25-16, 25-15, 25-14 win over Barbers Hill on the road.
The highlight of the match came in the second set when, trailing 15-14, Santa Fe reeled off 10 straight points under the service of Shelby Freudensprung to run away with the frame.
Leading the Lady Indians were Kassidy Taves with 17 kills and six aces, Kenzie Smith and Cassi Cruz with nine kills apiece, and Elena Dondonay with 34 assists.
Santa Fe returns to action Thursday through Saturday at the Adidas John Turner Classic tournament hosted by Pearland.
Katy Seven Lakes 3, Clear Creek 0
KATY
Missing their starting setter and facing one of the best hitters in the nation for their regular season opener, the Clear Creek Wildcats battled but could not overcome Seven Lakes in a 25-22, 25-18, 25-16 loss Tuesday.
Clear Creek’s kills leaders were Aaliyah Ellis with seven, Reaghan Thompson with six and Madison Cole with five. Briana Zamora led the defense with nine digs, and, filling in at setter, Sam Rocha had 21 assists. Thompson also had two aces.
Up next, the Wildcats will enter the Adidas John Turner Classic tournament hosted by Pearland on Thursday through Saturday.
Other scores:
Friendswood 3, Clear Lake 0 (26-24, 25-16, 25-21)
Baytown Sterling 3, Dickinson 0 (25-23, 26-24, 25-20)
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.