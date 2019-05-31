Clear Springs pitcher Mason Schulz was named 24-6A most valuable player and head coach Chris Floyd was picked as manager of the year for the Chargers in the top all-district honors.

Other local players earning all-district honors are as follows.

CLEAR CREEK

First team: Hunter Smith, pitcher; Isaac Lopez, third base; Lane Brewster, outfield; Mason Moran, outfield

CLEAR FALLS

First team: Brooks Montgomery, catcher; Corey Lanier, utility

Second team: Cooper Timmons, pitcher; Tyler Malone, pitcher; Jake Trapani, outfield; Nick Mueller, outfield

CLEAR SPRINGS

First team: Braden Clifton, pitcher; Mason Knight, second base; Michael Cervantes, shortstop; Chase Arnaud, outfield; Cameron Cooper, designated hitter

Second team: Jacob Carpentier, catcher

DICKINSON

First team: Guy Garibay, pitcher (unanimous); Nathan Ingram, pitcher

Second team: Daniel Bell, first base; Landon Roque, shortstop

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

