Clear Springs pitcher Mason Schulz was named 24-6A most valuable player and head coach Chris Floyd was picked as manager of the year for the Chargers in the top all-district honors.
Other local players earning all-district honors are as follows.
CLEAR CREEK
First team: Hunter Smith, pitcher; Isaac Lopez, third base; Lane Brewster, outfield; Mason Moran, outfield
CLEAR FALLS
First team: Brooks Montgomery, catcher; Corey Lanier, utility
Second team: Cooper Timmons, pitcher; Tyler Malone, pitcher; Jake Trapani, outfield; Nick Mueller, outfield
CLEAR SPRINGS
First team: Braden Clifton, pitcher; Mason Knight, second base; Michael Cervantes, shortstop; Chase Arnaud, outfield; Cameron Cooper, designated hitter
Second team: Jacob Carpentier, catcher
DICKINSON
First team: Guy Garibay, pitcher (unanimous); Nathan Ingram, pitcher
Second team: Daniel Bell, first base; Landon Roque, shortstop
