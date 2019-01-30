Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school soccer
GIRLS
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 3, Texas City 0
TEXAS CITY
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs opened up their district campaign with an impressive road win over a quality Texas City Lady Stings squad Tuesday night.
Senior captain Olivia Rhodes recorded two of Friendswood’s goals, with the other coming off the boot of sophomore Pumarie Madden. Senior captain Madysen Lutz, junior Amery Saldana and freshman Maya Palitz each tallied assists.
Junior captain Katie Reyes was in goal for the shutout.
The Lady Mustangs (1-0 in district) make their 22-5A home opener 7:30 p.m. Friday against Santa Fe (N/A).
DISRTICT 24-6A SCORES
Clear Creek 2, Dickinson 0
(Open) Clear Springs
BOYS
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 2, Texas City 0
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Mustangs recorded an impressive win to get district play off and running with a shutout of the Texas City Stings at home Tuesday.
Juniors Diego Martinez and Josh Murphy were the goal scorers for the Mustangs.
Friendswood (1-0 in district) will look to keep up the momentum 7:30 p.m. Friday at Santa Fe (0-1).
Other score:
Ball High 2, Santa Fe 1
DISTRICT 24-6A SCORES
Dickinson 2, Clear Creek 1
(Open) Clear Springs
Soccer roundup for January 25, 2019
GIRLS
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 3, Clear Brook 0
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats got off to a strong start in district play with a home shutout of Clear Brook on Friday.
Gabby Paganucci led the Wildcats with two goals, while Raeghan Thompson cashed in on a penalty kick opportunity.
Clear Springs 2 (5), Clear Falls 2 (4)
LEAGUE CITY
It’ll go down as a district win for the Clear Springs Chargers, as they battled the Clear Falls Knights to a draw in regulation plus overtime before winning a penalty kick shootout, 5-4, on the road last Friday.
Between the shootout and regulation, freshman Maya Pomeroy had three goals for Clear Springs. Juniors Kathryn Marker, Megan Williams and Madison Lopez and senior Sarah Evans all had a goal apiece.
Player statistics for Clear Falls were not immediately available.
Clear Springs (1-0 in district) returns to 24-6A action 7:30 p.m. Friday at Clear Brook (N/A).
BOYS
DISTRICT 24-6A SCORES
Clear Creek 1, Clear Brook 0
Clear Springs 1, Clear Falls 0
Dickinson 2, Clear Lake 2
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.