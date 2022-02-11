Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball

BOYS DISTRICT 24-6A SCORES

Clear Creek 79, Brazoswood 46

Clear Springs, bye

BOYS DISTRICT 22-5A SCORES

Santa Fe 47, Friendswood 40

Goose Creek Memorial 71, Ball High 65

BOYS DISTRICT 25-4A SCORE

La Marque at Bay City, N/A

BOYS DISTRICT 24-3A SCORE

Hitchcock 101, Danbury 31

