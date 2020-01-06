In perhaps one of the most talent-rich football districts in the entire state of Texas, Galveston County players were well represented in the District 10-5A-I all-district awards.
No local players received superlatives, but there were still plenty of honors to go around for the following county teams.
FRIENDSWOOD
• First team: Daniel Goolsby, sophomore, OL; Matthew Kovacevich, junior, TE; Christian Lee, senior, WR; Luke Grden, junior, P; Dane Roenne, senior, OLB; Connor Haines, senior, CB; Luke Sanchez, senior, S
• Second team: Ryan Mitchell, senior, OL; Noah Palitz, junior, RB; Luke Grden, junior, QB; Dawson Johnson, senior, WR; Matthew Reyes, sophomore, DE; Jonathan Farrell, senior, DT; Ryan Helton, senior, ILB
TEXAS CITY
• First team: Jontel Stevenson, senior, DT (unanimous); Ja’Kerrin Price, senior, OL; Semaj McCall, junior, RB
• Second team: David Morales, junior, P; Joseph McCarty-Davis, senior, OLB; Corday Williams, senior, CB
BALL HIGH
• First team: Nehemiah Noel, junior, WR; Moses Alexander, senior, CB
• Second team: Erick Rodriguez, senior, OL; Devon Bouldin, senior, DT
