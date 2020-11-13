Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school girls basketball
NON-DISTRICT
Clear Springs 71, Barbers Hill 27
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers bounced back with a dominating victory over Barbers Hill as they led 24-5 midway through the second quarter and never looked back.
Kenna Gibson had 19 points for the Chargers, including shooting 6-for-6 from the charity stripe.
Clear Springs travels to Fort Bend Marshall for a 11:30 a.m tipoff today.
Brazoswood 40, Texas City 28
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Lady Stings lost to Brazoswood 40-28 on Friday night.
Texas City's leading scorer was Amauri Wyatt with 15 points.
The Lady Stings travel to Nederland for a 10 a.m. game Saturday.
Other scores:
Santa Fe 32, Columbia 29
Editor's note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
