FIRST TEAM
MB Allie Garland, senior, Clear Creek (player of the year)
MB Makensy Manbeck, junior, Friendswood
OH Shyia Richardson, sophomore, Clear Springs (offensive MVP)
OH Katy Giusti, senior, Clear Falls
S Tori Weatherley, junior, Friendswood (setter of the year)
L Erin Kearney, senior, Clear Falls (defensive MVP)
SECOND TEAM
MB Riley Brantley, senior, Clear Creek
OH Mia Johnson, sophomore, Clear Falls
OH Ashlyn Svoboda, sophomore, Friendswood
OH Amaya Young, senior, Dickinson
S Massiel Coronado, senior, Clear Springs
L Hannah Crawford, senior, Clear Springs
THIRD TEAM
MB Jillian Gibbs, senior, Santa Fe
OH Sharanda Anderson, senior, Dickinson
OH Elle McGown, senior, Friendswood
RS/S Kassidy Taves, junior, Santa Fe
S Spencer Plato, junior, Clear Creek
L Miranda Phelps, senior, Clear Creek
HONORABLE MENTION
OH Logan Kelly, junior, Ball High
MB Victoria Mallard, senior, Ball High
S Cassie Srb, senior, Clear Falls
RS Alana Dawson, sophomore, Clear Springs
S Destiny Tom, junior, Dickinson
L Kate Bueche, freshman, Friendswood
RS Lauren Hubbard, senior, Friendswood
MB Nicole Scott, senior, Friendswood
OH Cassi Cruz, junior, Santa Fe
S Elena Dondonay, junior, Santa Fe
MB Rachael Douglas, junior, Santa Fe
OH Teresa Garza, sophomore, Santa Fe
L Freedom Stephenson, sophomore, Santa Fe
OH Kylie Verm, senior, Santa Fe
S Jennifer Herrera, senior, Texas City
OH Haley James, sophomore, Texas City
MB Ashlyn Lewis, sophomore, Texas City
L Macee Medina, sophomore, Texas City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.