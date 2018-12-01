FIRST TEAM

MB Allie Garland, senior, Clear Creek (player of the year)

MB Makensy Manbeck, junior, Friendswood

OH Shyia Richardson, sophomore, Clear Springs (offensive MVP)

OH Katy Giusti, senior, Clear Falls

S Tori Weatherley, junior, Friendswood (setter of the year)

L Erin Kearney, senior, Clear Falls (defensive MVP)

SECOND TEAM

MB Riley Brantley, senior, Clear Creek

OH Mia Johnson, sophomore, Clear Falls

OH Ashlyn Svoboda, sophomore, Friendswood

OH Amaya Young, senior, Dickinson

S Massiel Coronado, senior, Clear Springs

L Hannah Crawford, senior, Clear Springs

THIRD TEAM

MB Jillian Gibbs, senior, Santa Fe

OH Sharanda Anderson, senior, Dickinson

OH Elle McGown, senior, Friendswood

RS/S Kassidy Taves, junior, Santa Fe

S Spencer Plato, junior, Clear Creek

L Miranda Phelps, senior, Clear Creek

HONORABLE MENTION

OH Logan Kelly, junior, Ball High

MB Victoria Mallard, senior, Ball High

S Cassie Srb, senior, Clear Falls

RS Alana Dawson, sophomore, Clear Springs

S Destiny Tom, junior, Dickinson

L Kate Bueche, freshman, Friendswood

RS Lauren Hubbard, senior, Friendswood

MB Nicole Scott, senior, Friendswood

OH Cassi Cruz, junior, Santa Fe

S Elena Dondonay, junior, Santa Fe

MB Rachael Douglas, junior, Santa Fe

OH Teresa Garza, sophomore, Santa Fe

L Freedom Stephenson, sophomore, Santa Fe

OH Kylie Verm, senior, Santa Fe

S Jennifer Herrera, senior, Texas City

OH Haley James, sophomore, Texas City

MB Ashlyn Lewis, sophomore, Texas City

L Macee Medina, sophomore, Texas City

