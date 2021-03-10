2020-21 all-district high school boys basketball awards for Galveston County schools

DISTRICT 24-6A

Signifies a unanimous selection

SUPERLATIVES

Co-defensive players of the year:

PJ Williams, jr., Dickinson

Noah Thomas, jr., Clear Springs

Newcomer of the year:

Vernon Glover, soph., Dickinson

FIRST TEAM

Maurice Pinnock, sr., Clear Creek

Keith Cooper, sr., Dickinson

Orlando Horton Jr., soph., Clear Falls

Carson Lindsey, sr., Clear Falls

Allen Singleton, jr., Clear Springs

Luke Sampson, sr., Clear Springs

SECOND TEAM

Coleman Kramm, sr., Clear Creek

Jeremiah Cams, jr., Clear Creek

Eligha Hagler, sr., Clear Creek

Donovan Pointer, jr., Dickinson

Donovan Green, jr., Dickinson

Corey Kelly, soph., Clear Falls

Jordan Thomas, sr., Clear Springs

Caleb Sampson, sr., Clear Springs

DISTRICT 22-5A

SUPERLATIVES

Offensive player of the year:

Caden McKenzie, sr., Texas City

Newcomer of the year:

Will Cianfrini, fr., Ball High

FIRST TEAM

Nehemiah Noel, sr., Ball High

Clovis McCain, soph., Texas City

Travis Gibbons, sr., Friendswood

SECOND TEAM

Terry Webb, sr., Ball High

Luke Lipetska, sr., Friendswood

Dylan Jackson, jr., Santa Fe

HONORABLE MENTION

Jacob Overbeck, jr., Santa Fe

Tayler Polzin, soph., Ball High

Joseph Cianfrini, jr., Ball High

DISTRICT 24-3A

SUPERLATIVES

Most valuable player:

Damien McDaniel, fr., Hitchcock

Defensive player of the year:

Reese Kadlecek, jr., Hitchcock

FIRST TEAM

Christian Dorsey, jr., Hitchcock

Dylan Ziegler, sr., Hitchcock

SECOND TEAM

A’Aderius Blanks, jr., Hitchcock

Editor’s note: The all-district honors will be updated when District 25-4A results become available.

