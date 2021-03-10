2020-21 all-district high school boys basketball awards for Galveston County schools
DISTRICT 24-6A
Signifies a unanimous selection
SUPERLATIVES
Co-defensive players of the year:
PJ Williams, jr., Dickinson
Noah Thomas, jr., Clear Springs
Newcomer of the year:
Vernon Glover, soph., Dickinson
FIRST TEAM
Maurice Pinnock, sr., Clear Creek
Keith Cooper, sr., Dickinson
Orlando Horton Jr., soph., Clear Falls
Carson Lindsey, sr., Clear Falls
Allen Singleton, jr., Clear Springs
Luke Sampson, sr., Clear Springs
SECOND TEAM
Coleman Kramm, sr., Clear Creek
Jeremiah Cams, jr., Clear Creek
Eligha Hagler, sr., Clear Creek
Donovan Pointer, jr., Dickinson
Donovan Green, jr., Dickinson
Corey Kelly, soph., Clear Falls
Jordan Thomas, sr., Clear Springs
Caleb Sampson, sr., Clear Springs
DISTRICT 22-5A
SUPERLATIVES
Offensive player of the year:
Caden McKenzie, sr., Texas City
Newcomer of the year:
Will Cianfrini, fr., Ball High
FIRST TEAM
Nehemiah Noel, sr., Ball High
Clovis McCain, soph., Texas City
Travis Gibbons, sr., Friendswood
SECOND TEAM
Terry Webb, sr., Ball High
Luke Lipetska, sr., Friendswood
Dylan Jackson, jr., Santa Fe
HONORABLE MENTION
Jacob Overbeck, jr., Santa Fe
Tayler Polzin, soph., Ball High
Joseph Cianfrini, jr., Ball High
DISTRICT 24-3A
SUPERLATIVES
Most valuable player:
Damien McDaniel, fr., Hitchcock
Defensive player of the year:
Reese Kadlecek, jr., Hitchcock
FIRST TEAM
Christian Dorsey, jr., Hitchcock
Dylan Ziegler, sr., Hitchcock
SECOND TEAM
A’Aderius Blanks, jr., Hitchcock
Editor’s note: The all-district honors will be updated when District 25-4A results become available.
