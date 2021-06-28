LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Independent School District officially handed the reins of its athletic department to a familiar face via unanimous vote from the board of trustees at its regular meeting at Challenger Columbia Stadium’s community room Monday night.
Kirby Killingsworth, who has spent the past decade as the head girls basketball coach and campus coordinator for girls athletics at Clear Lake High School, takes over the district’s athletic director position from Debbie Fuchs, who announced her retirement in May.
“Coach Fuchs has done a great job of getting CCISD athletics where they need to be,” Killingsworth said. “She led us through COVID and did a really good job there and set the standards really high. Now, I’ve got to bring us out of the COVID era and back into normal play.”
After a season as an assistant girls basketball coach at Cy Creek, Killingsworth was Friendswood’s head girls basketball coach for three years before being hired for her position at Clear Lake in spring 2010.
As a head coach, Killingsworth was consistently successful, getting her teams into the playoffs in seven of her 11 seasons at Clear Lake and all three seasons when she was at the helm of Friendswood.
At just 38 years old, Killingsworth is now hoping for a long stint as Clear Creek ISD’s athletic director, she said.
“I hope I can end my career at CCISD a long, long time from now,” Killingsworth said. “When you’re in this district you just get it; it’s a great place to be. My goal was that when I was 40, I’d start looking for assistant AD jobs, so when this came up, I thought, ‘Hey, let me throw my name in the hat; I’m invested.’”
The district has had plenty of success in individual and team sports, and Killingsworth is looking to keep athletics on an upward trajectory, she said.
“We have so many coaches who are so close to taking their teams to the promised land and winning a state championship,” Killingsworth said. “Obviously, that’s my goal — to give them as much help as I can, so we can get there and bring some state championships back.”
A challenge in transitioning from a head coach and campus coordinator to athletic director will be maintaining a high level of accessibility to the district’s many coaches and student-athletes.
“I pride myself on being there for my coaches and being visible, and I’m in their hip pocket whenever they need me, and so now I have to do that for all the coaches and the kids,” Killingsworth said.
Fuchs — who retires after a nearly 40-year career in athletics and education, 33 years of which have been with Clear Creek ISD and more than six of those years as athletic director — gave Killingsworth, who she helped hire, her full support.
“I know the district and the coaches are excited about the opportunity to work with Kirby, and I’ll be there if she has any questions,” Fuchs said
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.